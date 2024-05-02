New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Columbia Venture Community is presenting an exclusive series on Investing in Sports, starting with a panel event in New York City. This event will feature former professional and Olympic athletes alongside top investors to discuss the dynamic world of sports investing and the transition challenges athletes face post-retirement.

The first event will be held at Maxwell Tribeca, a new members-only social club in New York. Panelists include Author Jay Dixon, OpenDorse CEO Blake Lawrence, NFL Alum Marques Ogden, and PCO Director Greg Kronenfeld, as they delve into the athletic identity, explore cutting-edge sports technologies investing, and uncover exceptional opportunities in buyout and growth capital within the athletic realm.

"The convergence of sports and technology is increasingly relevant in today's market. The sports technology sector is projected to expand significantly, potentially reaching a substantial market size by 2030. Many major banks, investors, and athletes are showing interest in this area. Additionally, there is a considerable amount of capital available in private equity, which is actively seeking new investment opportunities. On a more personal note, a significant number of former athletes experience challenges transitioning from their sports careers to new professional endeavors. These individuals typically possess essential skills that are beneficial in the business world. The goal here is to highlight a timely opportunity that supports former athletes in becoming successful entrepreneurs, facilitating their investment in meaningful ventures," Jay Dixon, Author of After The Game and founder of SuccessCoach.com, a platform fueling athlete-entrepreneurs.

Featuring a diverse panel of former professional athletes and renowned investors, the series kickoff at Maxwell Tribeca on May 16th will offer invaluable insights into sports investing and the critical transition athletes face post-retirement. This unique initiative not only highlights the challenges but also the immense opportunities available at the intersection of sports and business, aiming to empower athletes to leverage their competitive spirit into successful entrepreneurial ventures. For those interested in the evolving landscape of sports business, this event is a must-attend.

For the first time since its inception in 2006, Columbia University's Venture Community - a private network of thousands of affiliates from the Ivy League University in New York City - is presenting a special series on Investing in Sports.

This series marks the increasing importance of sports in today's investment landscape.

