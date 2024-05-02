The UK-based manufacturer said the new Ecomod 290HT products have a size ranging from 15 kW to 50 kW and a coefficent of performance of up to 4. 9. The systems can reportedly achieve a flow temperature of 75 C. Heating specialist Ideal Heating has launched a new series of monobloc air-source heat pumps. "The Ecomod 290HT has been specifically designed for use in larger commercial buildings and can be used in cascade to achieve even higher outputs," the manufacturer said in a statement. "It achieves high temperatures up to 75 C, whilst benefitting from an ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...