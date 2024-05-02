Indian manufacturer Statcon Energiaa has introduced a single-phase grid-tie solar inverter intended for application in residential and small commercial buildings. From pv magazine India Statcon Energiaa has introduced the Energiaa-X Series single-phase grid-tie inverter with power ratings of 3 kW and 5 kW. The company said that key applications of the 3 kW inverter include residences, small clinics, gyms, small offices and shops. The inverters come with built-in maximum power point tracking (MPPT) technology. The new products' key features include a low current distortion factor, advanced MPPT ...

