Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
02.05.2024
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

(The "Company")

2 MAY 2024

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2024:

Ex-Dividend Date - 16 May 2024

Record Date - 17 May 2024

Payment Date - 31 May 2024

Dividend per Share - 1.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186


