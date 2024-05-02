Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Executive Director Appointment

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

2 May 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire"/"LHL") - Executive Director Appointment - Paul Gregory

Lancashire announces the appointment of Paul Gregory as an Executive Director on the Lancashire Board with effect from 1 May 2024.

Since May 2014 Mr. Gregory has served as the Lancashire Group Chief Underwriting Officer, with responsibility for oversight of the Group's underwriting operations, and as a member of the executive management team.



Prior to joining Lancashire, Paul was an energy underwriter at AIG, having started his career as an account executive at Marsh. Paul joined Lancashire in 2007 as an energy underwriter and was appointed Chief Underwriting Officer of Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Ltd in 2009. Paul held the role of Chief Executive Officer of Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Ltd between 2014 and 2019 and has been a member of LHL's Underwriting and Underwriting Risk Committee since 2010. Since 2021, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Lancashire Capital Management.

Alex Maloney, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Board. Paul has been a trusted colleague, adviser and a valued member of our senior management team for many years. He is a welcome addition to our Board."



Philip Broadley, Chair of the Lancashire Board, said:



"Paul's knowledge of our business, leadership skills and deep industry knowledge will add great value to the Board and help us to deliver on our strategic objectives."

Lancashire has been notified that there are no further details required to be disclosed with respect to the above, pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited Christopher Head +44 20 7264 4145 chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066 jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 BST on 2 May 2024.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

