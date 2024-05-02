Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Appointment of Chair

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

2 May 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire") - Appointment of Chair - Philip Broadley

Lancashire announces that in line with the notification published on 9 November 2023, Mr. Philip Broadley has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors following the Company's AGM on 1 May 2024. Peter Clarke has now stepped down from his role as Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Company.

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

