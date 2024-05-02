Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Frankfurt
02.05.24
08:31 Uhr
7,040 Euro
+0,010
+0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0007,09010:11
7,0007,09010:11
PR Newswire
02.05.2024 | 08:36
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Result of AGM

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

2 May 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Results of AGM

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held at its Bermuda office on Wednesday 1 May 2024. The meeting considered the eighteen resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 28 March 2024; all resolutions considered were duly passed and approved by shareholders casting their votes.

Copies of the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further details of the AGM results will be available shortly on the Company's website www.lancashiregroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

Jelena Bjelanovic

+44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

FTI Consulting+44 20 37271046
Edward BerryEdward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom BlackwellTom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 BST on 2 May 2024.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.