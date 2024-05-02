MediaGo Honored as Gold Stevie® Award winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

MediaGo recognized for its deep learning technology and SmartBid product

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform under the umbrella of Baidu Global, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® for the second consecutive year - this time in the Marketing/Public Relations Solution category.

Recognized for setting a new standard in the industry for campaign performance and efficiency, MediaGo leverages Baidu's underlying artificial intelligence (AI) technology and deep learning algorithms to empower businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operation centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration.

When assessing MediaGo's entry, American Business Awards judges noted that MediaGo's "innovative use of deep learning in advertising optimization represents a significant leap forward, yielding tangible benefits for advertisers, including increased conversion rates and reduced costs per action. The significant enhancements to SmartBid technology, evidenced by substantial increases in campaign performance and efficiency, set a new standard in the industry."

MediaGo's SmartBid product is built on a deep neural network of over 1 billion parameters. Leveraging big data analytics and deep learning algorithms, MediaGo's SmartBid predicts the likelihood of user conversions and adjusts the baseline bid accordingly. Furthermore, SmartBid capabilities automatically self-adjust to improve ad performance based on historical and real-time data, optimizing the advertisers' return on investment.

"Our SmartBid product has proved itself by continuously providing substantial value to advertisers worldwide," says Rena Ren, Americas Regional Director of Baidu Global Business Unit. "MediaGo strives to help advertisers reach their goals with easy-to-use, effective technology. Being recognized by a premier organization like the American Business Awards reaffirms our belief. "

