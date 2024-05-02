Towson, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Reddy Wings announces the launch of its first franchise, setting a new standard for healthier fast food options across the United States. This move marks a milestone for Reddy Wings' budding prominence and a bigger platform to advocate great food without health risks.

Fresh Cooking Technology

Led by Norlyque Redd, Reddy Wings stands out with its use of commercial air frying technology - predominantly for its chicken wings. This method significantly reduces the calorie and fat content found in traditional fast food.

"Our air frying technique produces dishes that have 75% fewer calories and 20% less fat but maintain all the flavor our customers expect," says Redd. "Commercial air frying is still not common, and we're proud to pioneer its use."

This stays true to Reddy Wings' mission to provide meals that support a healthy lifestyle while delivering the convenience and taste of fast food.

Supporting Entrepreneurs and Expansion

Reddy Wings emphasizes the training and support it provides entrepreneurs, following protocols that ensure consistency in quality and service. This enhances the brand's reputation in partnerships and food creation.

Its best-selling products - the 24k Gold Reddy Wings, Vegan Sweet Potato Pie, and Cold-Pressed Juices - have resonated strongly with consumers due to their taste and health benefits. Through events, delivery services, and foot traffic, Reddy Wings has secured a great deal of clients.

"Our goal is to build brand trust, encourage more entrepreneurs to join our growing franchise family, and educate consumers about the health benefits of choosing air-fried foods over deep-fried alternatives," Redd adds.

Reddy Wings' "the better way to wing" tagline promises a healthier fast food option for consumers. "This is just the beginning," affirms Redd. "We plan to expand into at least three additional states within 12 months, bringing our unique food and business model to different markets."

About Reddy Wings

Reddy Wings was founded by Norlyque Redd with a vision to transform the fast food industry. By using nutritious ingredients and air-frying technology, Reddy Wings offers a compelling alternative. From chicken wings and salads to slushies and cold-pressed juices, Reddy Wings promises "the better way to wing."

