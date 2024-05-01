SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"I am pleased with the first quarter operating performance, posting non-GAAP operating loss above our guidance and positive cash flow from operations," said Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly. "But, we're not satisfied with our revenue growth outlook."

"I'm happy with our innovation velocity with the release of our Bot Management Solution, which greatly enhances our security offering, and shows significant progress toward strengthening the Fastly Platform," continued Nightingale. "Our path forward in 2024 will be continued investment in customer acquisition and go-to-market efforts to diversify our customer base and accelerate revenue growth."

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 133,520 $ 117,564 Gross margin GAAP gross margin 54.8 % 51.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 58.8 % 55.6 % Operating loss GAAP operating loss $ (46,260 ) $ (47,275 ) Non-GAAP operating loss $ (9,664 ) $ (14,074 ) Net loss per share GAAP net loss per common share-basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.36 ) Non-GAAP net loss per common share-basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 )

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Total revenue of $133.5 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth. Network services revenue of $106.0 million, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Security revenue of $24.6 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth. Network Services include solutions designed to improve performance of websites, apps, APIs, and digital media. Security includes products designed to protect websites, apps, APIs, and users.

GAAP gross margin of 54.8%, compared to 51.3% in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin of 58.8%, compared to 55.6% in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss of $43.4 million, compared to $44.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss of $6.5 million, compared to $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted shares of $0.32, compared to $0.36 in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted shares of $0.05, compared to $0.09 in the first quarter of 2023.

Key Metrics

Last 12-month net retention rate (LTM NRR) 1 increased to 114% in the first quarter from 113% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

increased to 114% in the first quarter from 113% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total customer count 2 was 3,290 in the first quarter, up 47 from the fourth quarter of 2023; 577 were enterprise customers 2 in the first quarter, down 1 from the fourth quarter of 2023.

was 3,290 in the first quarter, up 47 from the fourth quarter of 2023; 577 were enterprise customers in the first quarter, down 1 from the fourth quarter of 2023. Remaining performance obligations (RPO)3 were $227 million, down 4% from $236 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

First Quarter Business and Product Highlights

Released Fastly Bot Management Solution to help organizations combat automated "bot" attacks at the edge and minimize the business impact of fraud, DDoS attacks, account takeovers, and other abuse.

Simplified our product bundles, making it easier for customers to choose Fastly by offering a predictable billing experience across our product portfolio.

Enabled self-service adoption with Universal Login and the addition of Fastly product trials and upgrades to our Control Panel.

Deepened protection for modern APIs and services with the addition of gRPC Inspection and Advanced Rate Limiting in our Next-Gen WAF.

Expanded our Compute platform with the Secret Store, a secrets management service, allowing organizations to run more of their services entirely on the edge.

Released Edge Rate Limiting to protect Compute services from Layer 7 DDoS attacks and automated abuse.

Released Edge Observability, a unified dashboard with real-time and historic metrics, and Alerts, which automatically notifies customers of service-related performance metrics and impending outages.

New deal registrations and related revenue contribution more than doubled year-over-year in the first quarter.

Closed more Fastly product package deals in the first quarter of 2024 than the first half of 2023.

Fastly's OHTTP Relay won the 2024 DEVIES award for best innovation in services: application development.

Published "API Security Study 2024," an assessment of Europe-based companies' API security concerns based on insights from cybersecurity decision makers, experts, and practitioners.

Announced Xcelerate, a series of in-person global events to help Fastly's network of developers, security professionals, and business leaders deliver superior digital experiences at the edge.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance

Q2 2024 Full Year 2024 Total Revenue (millions) $130.0 - $134.0 $555.0 - $565.0 Non-GAAP Operating Loss (millions) ($16.0) - ($12.0) ($28.0) - ($22.0) Non-GAAP Net Loss per share (4)(5) ($0.10) - ($0.06) ($0.12) - ($0.06)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Fastly's future GAAP financial results.

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly's powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world's top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly's powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Wendy's, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, Universal Music Group, SeatGeek, and Advance Publications. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, our operating performance, our ability to innovate, the success of our products and product enhancements, our customer acquisition and go-to-market efforts, our ability to monetize, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly's website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per common share, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of this additional financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures within our earnings releases.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per common share, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, and non-GAAP general and administrative differ from GAAP in that they exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on extinguishment of debt, impairment expense and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA: excludes stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and other amortization expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, executive transition costs, interest income, interest expense, including amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, net gain on extinguishment of debt, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, and income taxes.

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets: consists of non-cash charges that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and acquisitions. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because these charges are non-cash expenses that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and acquisitions and may not be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook.

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: consists primarily of amortization expense related to our debt obligations. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook. These are included in our total interest expense.

Capital Expenditures: consists of cash used for purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software and payments on finance lease obligations, as reflected in our statement of cash flows.

Depreciation and Other Amortization Expense: consists of non-cash charges that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because these charges are non-cash expenses that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and may not be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook.

Free Cash Flow: calculated as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property and equipment, principal payments of finance lease liabilities, capitalized internal-use software costs and advance payments made related to capital expenditures. Management specifically identifies adjusting items in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Management considers non-GAAP free cash flow to be a profitability and liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in Fastly's business and strengthening its balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is also not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

Income Taxes: consists primarily of expenses recognized related to state and foreign income taxes. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Interest Expense: consists primarily of interest expense related to our debt instruments, including amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Interest Income: consists primarily of interest income related to our marketable securities. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Other Income (Expense), Net: consists primarily of foreign currency transaction gains and losses. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense: consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock units, performance awards, restricted stock awards and Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") under our equity incentive plans. Although stock-based compensation is an expense for the Company and is viewed as a form of compensation, management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance, primarily because it is a non-cash expense not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook. In addition, the value of some stock-based instruments is determined using formulas that incorporate variables, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EBITDA serve as useful metrics for our management and investors because they enable a better understanding of the long-term performance of our core business and facilitate comparisons of our operating results over multiple periods and to those of peer companies, and when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and our reconciliations, enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance.

In the financial tables below, the Company provides a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to the historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

Key Metrics

1 We calculate LTM Net Retention Rate by dividing the total customer revenue for the prior twelve-month period ("prior 12-month period") ending at the beginning of the last twelve-month period ("LTM period") minus revenue contraction due to billing decreases or customer churn, plus revenue expansion due to billing increases during the LTM period from the same customers by the total prior 12-month period revenue. We believe the LTM Net Retention Rate is supplemental as it removes some of the volatility that is inherent in a usage-based business model.

2 Our number of customers is calculated based on the number of separate identifiable operating entities with which we have a billing relationship in good standing, from which we recognized revenue during the current quarter. Our enterprise customers are defined as those with annualized current quarter revenue in excess of $100,000. This is calculated by taking the revenue for each customer within the quarter and multiplying it by four.

3 Remaining performance obligations include future committed revenue for periods within current contracts with customers, as well as deferred revenue arising from consideration invoiced for which the related performance obligations have not been satisfied.

4 Non-GAAP Net Loss per share is calculated as Non-GAAP Net Loss divided by weighted average basic shares for 2024.

5 Assumes weighted average basic shares outstanding of 137.7 million in Q2 2024 and 137.9 million for the full year 2024.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 133,520 $ 117,564 Cost of revenue(1) 60,286 57,310 Gross profit 73,234 60,254 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 38,248 37,431 Sales and marketing(1) 49,607 44,271 General and administrative(1) 31,639 25,827 Total operating expenses 119,494 107,529 Loss from operations (46,260 ) (47,275 ) Interest income 3,848 4,186 Interest expense (579 ) (1,213 ) Other expense, net (89 ) (250 ) Loss before income taxes (43,080 ) (44,552 ) Income tax expense 347 135 Net loss $ (43,427 ) $ (44,687 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 134,587 125,418

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 2,779 $ 2,681 Research and development 10,323 11,481 Sales and marketing 7,843 6,705 General and administrative 10,876 7,284 Total $ 31,821 $ 28,151

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 73,234 $ 60,254 Stock-based compensation 2,779 2,681 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,475 2,475 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 78,488 $ 65,410 GAAP gross margin 54.8 % 51.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 58.8 % 55.6 % Research and development GAAP research and development $ 38,248 $ 37,431 Stock-based compensation (10,323 ) (11,481 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 27,925 $ 25,950 Sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing $ 49,607 $ 44,271 Stock-based compensation (7,843 ) (6,705 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2,300 ) (2,575 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 39,464 $ 34,991 General and administrative GAAP general and administrative $ 31,639 $ 25,827 Stock-based compensation (10,876 ) (7,284 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 20,763 $ 18,543 Operating loss GAAP operating loss $ (46,260 ) $ (47,275 ) Stock-based compensation 31,821 28,151 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,775 5,050 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (9,664 ) $ (14,074 ) Net loss GAAP net loss $ (43,427 ) $ (44,687 ) Stock-based compensation 31,821 28,151 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,775 5,050 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 354 716 Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,477 ) $ (10,770 ) Non-GAAP net loss per common share-basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average basic and diluted common shares 134,587 125,418

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited) (continued) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss $ (43,427 ) $ (44,687 ) Stock-based compensation 31,821 28,151 Depreciation and other amortization 13,400 12,179 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,775 5,050 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 354 716 Interest income (3,848 ) (4,186 ) Interest expense 225 497 Other expense, net 89 250 Income tax expense 347 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,736 $ (1,895 )

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited) As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,809 $ 107,921 Marketable securities, current 178,677 214,799 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 107,517 120,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,207 20,455 Total current assets 460,210 463,673 Property and equipment, net 177,574 176,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 54,420 55,212 Goodwill 670,356 670,356 Intangible assets, net 57,576 62,475 Marketable securities, non-current 1,743 6,088 Other assets 84,044 90,779 Total assets $ 1,505,923 $ 1,525,191 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,485 $ 5,611 Accrued expenses 35,555 61,818 Finance lease liabilities, current 11,974 15,684 Operating lease liabilities, current 22,580 24,042 Other current liabilities 44,633 40,539 Total current liabilities 120,227 147,694 Long-term debt 343,837 343,507 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 440 1,602 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 46,857 48,484 Other long-term liabilities 2,756 4,416 Total liabilities 514,117 545,703 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,870,503 1,815,245 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (521 ) (1,008 ) Accumulated deficit (878,179 ) (834,752 ) Total stockholders' equity 991,806 979,488 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,505,923 $ 1,525,191

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (43,427 ) $ (44,687 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 13,277 12,040 Amortization of intangible assets 4,899 5,175 Non-cash lease expense 5,556 6,115 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 354 716 Amortization of deferred contract costs 4,573 3,425 Stock-based compensation 31,821 28,151 Deferred income taxes 228 - Provision for credit losses 953 533 Loss on disposals of property and equipment 399 251 Amortization of premiums (discounts) on investments (1,158 ) 449 Other adjustments (259 ) (243 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,028 3,701 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,700 ) (634 ) Other assets (1,814 ) (7,212 ) Accounts payable 101 (175 ) Accrued expenses (8,760 ) (6,827 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,606 ) (5,750 ) Other liabilities 2,667 (3,889 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,132 (8,861 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (56,948 ) - Maturities of marketable securities 99,080 227,211 Purchases of property and equipment (1,603 ) (3,494 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 22 Capitalized internal-use software (6,845 ) (4,209 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 33,684 219,530 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of finance lease liabilities (4,872 ) (8,645 ) Proceeds from exercise of vested stock options 111 336 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,881 2,596 Net cash used in financing activities (1,880 ) (5,713 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (48 ) 116 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42,888 205,072 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 108,071 143,541 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 150,959 348,613 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents 150,809 348,463 Restricted cash, current 150 150 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 150,959 $ 348,613

Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow provided by (used in) operations $ 11,132 $ (8,861 ) Capital expenditures(1) (13,320 ) (16,326 ) Free Cash Flow $ (2,188 ) $ (25,187 )

(1) Capital expenditures are defined as cash used for purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software and payments on finance lease obligations, as reflected in our statement of cash flows. Our capital expenditures exclude deployment of $3.7 million prepaid capital equipment for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as reflected in the supplemental disclosure of our statement of cash flows.

