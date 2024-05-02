Anzeige
02.05.2024
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
02-May-2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.6153 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24743756 
CODE: MSRU LN 
ISIN: LU1861138961 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      LU1861138961 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MSRU LN 
Sequence No.:  319188 
EQS News ID:  1894263 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2024 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
