

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 3-day high of 1.1405 against the pound, from an early low of 1.1494.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to 2-day highs of 0.9757 and 0.9100 from early lows of 0.9827 and 0.9173, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 169.67 against the yen, the franc edged up to 170.70.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.13 against the pound, 0.96 against the euro, 0.90 against the greenback and 176.00 against the yen.



