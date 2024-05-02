Conceived by scientists in China, the device consists of a Fresnel lens, a PV cell, and liquid ionic thermocells (iTECs) with electrolyte flow. In can reportedly outperform CPV systems built with thermoelectric generators, both in terms of costs and efficiency. A group of scientists from the North China Electric Power University developed a hybrid energy system combining concentrated photovoltaics (CVP) and liquid ionic thermocells (iTECs). "The application of ionic thermocells in the full-spectrum solar cascade utilization of concentrated photovoltaic systems is proved to be feasible with significant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...