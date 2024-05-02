

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold eased back toward $2,300 per ounce on Thursday as investors pondered over the likelihood of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.



Spot gold dipped 0.8 percent to $2,302.30 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $2,310.70.



Rate jitters persist after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was in no hurry to begin cutting interest rates.



After leaving interest rates steady on Wednesday, the Fed signaled that it is still leaning toward eventual reductions in borrowing costs, but needs more evidence that prices are cooling before cutting interest rates.



Trading later in the day may be swayed by reaction to reports on U.S. weekly jobless claims, trade balance, labor productivity and costs.



The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 11-12, with the central bank expected to leave rates unchanged once again.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken