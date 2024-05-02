Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064 | Ticker-Symbol: EGCA
Frankfurt
30.04.24
21:49 Uhr
5,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7505,90013:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2024 | 12:46
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGain Corporation: eGain Announces Webinar on Gen AI for Service, Featuring Success Story from Leading Utility Client

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced an online seminar on generative AI for customer service, featuring one of its leading utility clients.

"Most AI projects fail. Some estimates place the failure rate as high as 80%-almost double the rate of corporate IT project failures a decade ago," writes the Harvard Business Review (https://hbr.org/2023/11/keep-your-ai-projects-on-track). Businesses are hungry for lessons learned in implementing Generative AI so they can increase their odds of success.

The utility client will talk about how they were able to accelerate knowledge building five-fold, while enabling a stellar 98% findability in answers for its contact center agents with eGain's AI knowledge platform. Attendees will get a unique offer for a no-risk, no-cost production pilot called "Innovation in 30 Days (https://www.egain.com/gen-ai-knowledge-management-software-risk-free-trial/)", where they can try out Gen AI for customer service, underpinned by the eGain Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/).

More Information
Topic: Generative AI for Customer Service: Success Stories and Lessons Learned
Date: May 9, 2024
Time: 10 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), 3 pm BST (British Summer Time)
Registration link: https://bit.ly/3UHeBDb (https://bit.ly/3UHeBDb)

About eGain
Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

Media Contact
Michael Messner
408 636 4514
press@egain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.


Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.