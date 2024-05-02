Winnerz Revolutionizes Sports Engagement with Blockchain Integration, Launching New Era in Sports Industry

Winnerz is based in Seoul, South Korea, and has listed and traded on the MEXC exchanges since May, 2023. Winnerz is a sports platform that leads innovation at the intersection of sports and blockchain, and is an on-and-off company that provides a variety of services by operating both online platforms and offline sports centers.

Blockchain based sports platform application of Winnerz

Winnerz aims to open a new market in the sports industry and build a more fair and transparent ecosystem. By operating a various systems through blockchain technology, Winnerz aims to simultaneously accomplish fan participation and economic support for sports players. In addition, offline business, Winnerz Sports Center provides people with a healthy lifestyle with top-level facilities and trainers.

What is the core business model of Winnerz?

Specifically, Winnerz is building an ecosystem and creating value by introducing the following business model and providing various services in terms of utility and governance of Winnerz Coin(WNZ).

[Winnerz Coin's Utility]

- Matching System: Users can search for, make reservations for, and use sports centers and trainers of their choice using GPS-based features in the Winnerz app, and can use Winnerz' blockchain coins in this entire process.

- Offline: Winnerz Coins can be used in various offline locations, including the sports center (Winnerz PT Studio, and Winnerz Wrestling&MMA Studio) located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, operated by Winnerz, and WFC (Winnerz Fighting Championship), its own MMA competition.

- NFT Card of Players: Winnerz Coin can be used to purchase NFTs of sports players issued by Winnerz, and 50% of sales are used to sponsor the players.

- Supporting Vote System: You can vote for players in the game to sponsor them and exercise your right to decide on payment of sponsorship money to players. Compensation is also paid to voting participants differentially according to the results of the game. Winnerz Coin also can be used during this reward process.

- Contents: Winnerz Coin can be used to use various contents and services as well such as Winnerz shopping, advertising, YOUTUBE, and others.

[governance with Winnerz Coin]

- NFT Membership Card: By becoming a Winnerz NFT membership member, you can receive various affiliate discounts as well as voting rights and participation in decision-making in the Winnerz ecosystem.

- Fan Token: By purchasing a fan token, you can exercise your right to vote in the decision-making of the relevant sports organization and participate in events for free.

- Smart Contracts and Automation: Various sports-related contracts can be created based on blockchain to improve contractual transparency and establish automation of contract execution.

As above, Winnerz has a structure where added value is created from various services. It has an on-and-off business model that generates revenue from offline like sports center franchise operations and its own MMA competitions, and online platform services as well using blockchain technology.

What are the innovations of Winnerz blockchain?

As described above, Winnerz is actively utilizing blockchain technology in each business to bring innovation to the sports industry. Blockchain-based matching system, offline businesses, various contents, and NFT issuance improve the economic relationship between sports fans and players and ensure transparency and reliability. In addition, smart contracts and automation increase contract transparency and increase transaction efficiency. Not limited to this, Winnerz is actively introducing blockchain into various businesses and pioneering new markets that did not exist before in the sports industry.

As such, Winnerz is a cultivating sports platform that is revolutionizing the way fans connect with sports and athletes by seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with extensive online and offline sports infrastructure. Founded in the heart of vibrant Seoul, South Korea and expanding into a growing global services, Winnerz is committed to enhancing all aspects of the sports experience through innovative blockchain technology and community-led initiatives.

Company Name: Winnerz

CEO Name: Youngkwon Jung

Contact person and his position in the company: Youngkwon Jung / CEO

Social links(SNS): https://medium.com/@winnerz

Company E-mail: admin@winnerz.win

Official Website: https://winnerz.win/

SOURCE: Winnerz

