

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $78.13 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $75.95 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $498.15 million from $471.33 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $78.13 Mln. vs. $75.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $498.15 Mln vs. $471.33 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken