Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885421 | ISIN: FI0009002422 | Ticker-Symbol: OUTA
Tradegate
02.05.24
11:28 Uhr
3,788 Euro
-0,002
-0,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTOKUMPU OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OUTOKUMPU OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7493,76113:36
3,7493,76113:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2024 | 10:55
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Outokumpu Oyj: Insider information: President and CEO Heikki Malinen to leave Outokumpu

Outokumpu Corporation
Insider information
May 2, 2024 at 11.55 am EEST

Insider information: President and CEO Heikki Malinen to leave Outokumpu

Heikki Malinen, President and CEO, has decided to leave Outokumpu to pursue a career opportunity outside the company.

"I would like to thank Heikki warmly for all the achievements during the past four years. Under Heikki's leadership, Outokumpu's transformation into a company with the strongest balance sheet in the industry and the return to paying dividends has been remarkable. A solid foundation has been laid, the company's core is strong and Outokumpu is ready for the next phase of growth. I wish Heikki all the best in the next step of his career," says Kari Jordan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Outokumpu Corporation.

"The journey together started amidst COVID and has taken us to a position where we have the strongest balance sheet in the industry. Today, we are recognized as the sustainability leader with strong credentials in terms of safety, carbon emissions and diversity. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Board, my colleagues in the leadership team and our highly dedicated employees worldwide for all that has been accomplished," says Heikki Malinen.

Heikki will continue in his current position for up to six months or until his successor has been found. The process to find a successor will start immediately.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Päivi Allenius, SVP - Brand & Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374 or Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs approximately 8,500 professionals in close to 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.