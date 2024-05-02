Outokumpu Oyj: Insider information: President and CEO Heikki Malinen to leave Outokumpu

Outokumpu Corporation

Insider information

May 2, 2024 at 11.55 am EEST

Insider information: President and CEO Heikki Malinen to leave Outokumpu

Heikki Malinen, President and CEO, has decided to leave Outokumpu to pursue a career opportunity outside the company.

"I would like to thank Heikki warmly for all the achievements during the past four years. Under Heikki's leadership, Outokumpu's transformation into a company with the strongest balance sheet in the industry and the return to paying dividends has been remarkable. A solid foundation has been laid, the company's core is strong and Outokumpu is ready for the next phase of growth. I wish Heikki all the best in the next step of his career," says Kari Jordan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Outokumpu Corporation.

"The journey together started amidst COVID and has taken us to a position where we have the strongest balance sheet in the industry. Today, we are recognized as the sustainability leader with strong credentials in terms of safety, carbon emissions and diversity. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Board, my colleagues in the leadership team and our highly dedicated employees worldwide for all that has been accomplished," says Heikki Malinen.

Heikki will continue in his current position for up to six months or until his successor has been found. The process to find a successor will start immediately.

