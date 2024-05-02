Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that it plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a corporate update and review the Company's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of the MindMed website, https://ir.mindmed.co/, and archived for at least 30 days after the webcast. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502898236/en/

Contacts:

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co