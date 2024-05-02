Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Dunamis Charge, Inc., a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the launch of a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign aimed at raising $5 million to expedite the deployment of its innovative, patent-pending EV charging solutions nationwide. Interested parties can find details of the Reg CF campaign at Rise Up Crowdfunding Portal LLC (www.riseupcrowdfunding.com), a crowdfunding portal registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA.

Rise Up Crowdfunding was established last year as a resource for women and minority-owned small businesses. This initiative was launched in collaboration with the global beverage giant, the Coca-Cola Company, which has recently been spending over a $1 billion annually to significantly expand its supplier diversity program. This partnership underscores Rise Up Crowdfunding's credibility and potential as a platform that aligns with industry leaders and visionaries.

"Our Reg CF offering is more than just another capital raise; it's an invitation to the community to join us in our mission to make EV charging accessible, efficient, and sustainable for everyone," said Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Inc. "By leveraging our track record of success and our strong commitment to innovation, we believe Dunamis Charge will continue to play a key role in the ongoing development of the nation's EV charging infrastructure. We hope you can join us on this transformative journey."

Dunamis Charge to Benefit Significantly from Need for EV Charging Infrastructure

The increasing demand for electric vehicles underscores the urgent need for reliable and accessible EV charging infrastructure. Leveraging over 12 years of success at Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, Dunamis Charge transitioned from a division into a standalone company to meet this demand. Ms. King concluded, "Dunamis Charge is dedicated to transforming the EV charging landscape to ensure accessibility for all. With a legacy of delivering innovative clean technology energy solutions, our commitment remains strong. Through our Reg CF offering, we aim to fast-track the expansion of EV charging infrastructure nationwide, promoting seamless experiences and a sustainable future."

Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Natalie King, Dunamis Charge has emerged as a trailblazer in the EV charging industry. Ms. King's notable achievements include an invitation to this year's State of the Union speech, a testament to her impactful contributions and the relevance of Dunamis Charge in the national conversation on sustainable energy. This invitation was particularly significant as President Biden highlighted the critical importance of expanding EV charging infrastructure in his speech, underscoring the alignment of Dunamis Charge's mission with national priorities. This follows her distinguished presence last year at the SBA conference at the White House, where she had the honor of introducing President Biden. Her leadership and the company's innovative strides continue to receive widespread recognition, with feature stories in Forbes, Bloomberg, and Good Morning America, celebrating her contributions to the industry and the broader movement towards sustainable transportation.

About Dunamis Charge, Inc.

Dunamis Charge, Inc., an affiliate of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC (established in 2012), is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Specializing in intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers, Dunamis Charge caters to various customer needs, being the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer globally.

