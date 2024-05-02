UK Power Networks' (UKPN) distribution system operator (DSO) is expediting grid connections for 25 UK projects, totaling 836 MW. UKPN's DSO has developed a fast-track connection scheme so 25 projects in the United Kingdom can quickly connect to the grid. The "Technical Limits" program uses insights from UKPN's distributed energy resource management platform to offer earlier connections. The scheme has been designed to cut years off connection times for developers of projects who were initially told they could have to wait up to a decade, or even longer in some cases, as some new solar projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...