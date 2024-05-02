

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed as markets reacted to the Fed's widely expected status quo on interest rates. Though the Fed Chair ruled out a near-term hike, markets digested with unease the Fed's acknowledgement of a lack of progress of late in its inflation combat. With inflation remaining sticky, the Fed's dependence on incoming data in the pursuit of monetary policy also dampened investor sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks are trading mixed. Asian shares moved mixed.



Dollar Index hovered close to the flatline. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices rebounded amidst speculation about U.S. building its strategic petroleum reserves. Gold prices moved lower. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,090.50, up 0.49% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,053.90, up 0.71% Germany's DAX at 17,952.45, up 0.17% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,153.56, up 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 7,929.48, down 0.69% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,906.15, down 0.31% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,210.50, down 0.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,587.00, up 0.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,104.82, down 0.26% (April 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,207.13, up 2.50%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0705, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.2513, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 155.20, up 0.48% AUD/USD at 0.6524, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.3725, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 105.77, up 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.616%, up 0.52% Germany at 2.5600%, down 0.81% France at 3.049%, down 0.81% U.K. at 4.3520%, down 0.41% Japan at 0.896%, down 0.88%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $84.37, up 1.11%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $79.83, up 1.05%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,306.50, down 0.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $57,659.83, up 0.57% Ethereum at $2,943.00, up 2.22% BNB at $553.45, up 0.85% Solana at $133.24, up 10.19% XRP at $0.5139, up 4.32%.



