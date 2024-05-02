Tineco, leader in floor care and cleaning technology sector, is pleased to announce the new TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7, an innovative 5-in-1 solution perfect for deeply cleaning the entire house. It consists of a floor cleaner and vacuum cleaner that allows you to sanitize every surface.

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 (Photo: Business Wire)

The ideal 5-in-1 for those who want a single appliance and deep cleaning

With 5 different accessories in a single appliance, the TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is the ideal answer for all people looking for a practical, compact cleaning solution. From the classic attachment for suction, to the 2 accessories created to reach even the narrowest corners of the house and the one dedicated to fabrics, up to the floor cleaning broom to sanitize every surface, these 5 accessories will be your allies for cleaning everywhere of your house in a practical and thorough way.

Thorough cleaning and quick self-cleaning

The self-cleaning cycle of the new FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 has been improved with the new FlashDry technology. This model combines two cleaning steps: a 2-minute complete self-cleaning from the brush to the tubing, and a 5-minute full-path sealed drying phase with a 70° heat flow to have a dry, clean and odor-free roller. In 7 minutes, we will have a sanitized product ready for a next cleaning session, ideal for family with children and those who live with animals.

Furthermore, FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 features a balanced pressure water flow, which ensures a completely clean floor thanks to continuous washing with fresh water and efficient recycling of dirty water, with a constant flow of water at 450 rotations per minute.

Say goodbye to dust even in the most hidden corners

This new model from Tineco has a whole series of accessories dedicated to extraction which make it, in all respects, a complete and ideal product for eliminating dust or even just a few crumbs.

Among the tools, 3 brushes are contained: the ZeroTangle, designed to vacuum hair and avoid tangles. The mini one, ideal for cleaning smaller areas and fabrics. And the 2-in-1 duster which allows you to vacuum dirt from the cracks narrower corners. In addition to this set of brushes, the kit also includes a tube to which the different brushes can be attached.

Furthermore, its Tineco PureCyclone technology can effectively separate air and dust, which guarantees a better result of cleaning.

Improved battery: even more resistant and long-lasting

With this new model, Tineco has also implemented the battery compartment, improving performance even further: up to 40 minutes of autonomy with the floor cleaning function and up to 65 minutes for vacuum cleaner. The patented Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor function allows you to optimize the duration of the cleaning session, detecting the level of dirt and automatically adapting the suction and washing power. Furthermore, thanks to its pouch cell technology which extended the lifespan of the device.

Availability and additional information

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is available on Amazon or Tineco official store at a price of €899.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

