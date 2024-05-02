Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
02.05.2024 | 13:54
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 01-May-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

469.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue

472.57p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 01-May-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

359.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue

362.07p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 01-May-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

308.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue

308.04p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


