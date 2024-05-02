

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $674 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $981 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $483 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $3.63 billion from $3.88 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $674 Mln. vs. $981 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.63 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 to $3.54



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken