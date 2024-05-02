Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.: Kymera Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

KT-474/SAR444656 (IRAK4) Phase 2 clinical trials ongoing in HS and AD with data expected in the first half of 2025



KT-621 (STAT6) expected to start Phase 1 in the second half of 2024 and KT-294 (TYK2) expected to start Phase 1 in the first half of 2025, both with Phase 1 data in 2025

KT-253 (MDM2) and KT-333 (STAT3) Phase 1 dose escalation studies ongoing with clinical data updates at ASCO and EHA, respectively

Well-capitalized with $745 million in cash as of March 31, 2024, and runway into the first half of 2027

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation (TPD), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and provided business highlights and updates on its pipeline of protein degraders.

"This was an important quarter for Kymera as we are poised to expand our clinical pipeline with an increased focus on immunology. With our STAT6 and TYK2 oral degrader programs, we believe we can significantly impact the way complex immuno-inflammatory diseases are managed with medicines that have the potential to offer biologics-like efficacy with the convenience of oral, daily pills," said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President, and CEO. "Building on our prior scientific achievements in both immunology and oncology, we have established a strong foundation and an industry-leading pipeline positioning Kymera to deliver first-in-class therapies to patients around the world."

Business Highlights, Recent Developments and Upcoming Milestones

KT-474/SAR444656 IRAK4 Degrader

Enrollment is ongoing in the two randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trials being conducted by Sanofi, evaluating KT-474 for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD). Topline data is expected to be reported in the first half of 2025.



KT-621 STAT6 Degrader

Kymera unveiled its first-in-class oral STAT6 degrader, KT-621, at its Immunology R&D Day in January 2024. KT-621 is a once daily, oral STAT6 degrader with the potential to deliver dupilumab-like activity in multiple diseases including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), among others. The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial with KT-621 in the second half of 2024 and report the Phase 1 results in the first half of 2025.



In March 2024, Kymera presented a poster highlighting preclinical data for KT-621 at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. Preclinical findings showed that KT-621 was exquisitely selective for STAT6 over other STATs and fully blocked IL-4/IL-13 functions in key human TH2 cellular assays with picomolar potency that was superior to dupilumab. At low daily oral doses, KT-621 demonstrated near full in vivo STAT6 degradation in disease-relevant tissues that was well-tolerated. In an MC903-induced atopic dermatitis mouse model, KT-621 demonstrated robust degradation of STAT6 in spleen and marked reduction of total serum IgE comparable to the activity of dupilumab. These data demonstrate the potential of KT-621 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other allergic diseases.



The Company plans to share new additional KT-621 preclinical data at upcoming medical meetings, including the American Thoracic Society International Conference, being held May 17-22, 2024, in San Diego, CA, and Digestive Disease Week, being held May 18-21, 2024, in Washington, DC.



KT-294 TYK2 Degrader

Kymera unveiled its first-in-class oral TYK2 degrader, KT-294, at its Immunology R&D Day in January 2024. KT-294 is a once daily, oral TYK2 degrader with the potential to deliver biologics-like activity in conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus, among others. The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial with KT-294 in the first half of 2025 and report the Phase 1 results in the second half of 2025.



In March 2024, Kymera presented a poster highlighting preclinical data for KT-294 at the AAD Annual Meeting. In preclinical testing, KT-294 demonstrated picomolar degradation potency and potent inhibition of the IL-23, IL-12 and Type I IFN pathways, showing its potential to recapitulate the biology of human TYK2 loss-of-function mutations. KT-294 did not impact any of the other Janus kinase (JAK) proteins and therefore, unlike the TYK2 small molecule inhibitor deucravacitinib, spared IL-10 signaling, a feature important in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, in preclinical studies, TYK2 degradation led to superior inhibition of the Type I IFN pathway compared to TAK-279, which is relevant to the treatment of interferonopathies like lupus. This biological differentiation of KT-294 compared to TYK2 small molecule inhibitors, combined with its ability to provide deep and sustained TYK2 knockdown in vivo with low daily oral doses, has the potential to deliver a best-in-class TYK2 profile.



The Company plans to share additional preclinical data at upcoming medical meetings.



KT-253 MDM2 Degrader

The dose escalation portion of the Phase 1a clinical trial in liquid and solid tumors is ongoing. Kymera will present KT-253 clinical data updates in a poster at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting being held May 31 - June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The Company expects to complete the MDM2 Phase 1a study and share the full data set later in 2024 at a medical meeting.



Kymera is also developing a biomarker-based patient selection strategy for subsequent development beyond Phase 1a and will present data at a medical meeting this year.



KT-333 STAT3 Degrader

In April 2024 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, Kymera presented new preclinical data in a late-breaking research session showing the structural and molecular mechanisms underlying the anti-tumor activity of its novel STAT3 degrader, KT-333, and for the first time, disclosed VHL as the ideal E3 ligase for potent, selective, rapid, and consistent STAT3 degradation in cancer models.





The dose escalation portion of the Phase 1a clinical trial in liquid and solid tumors is ongoing. Kymera will present KT-333 clinical data updates in a poster at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting being held June 13-16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. The Company expects to complete the Phase 1a study and share the full data set later in 2024 at a medical meeting.



Corporate Updates

In January 2024, the Company announced the closing of its upsized underwritten equity offering, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $301 million. With these proceeds, the Company extended its cash runway into the first half of 2027.



In February 2024, Kymera relocated to its new corporate headquarters in Watertown, MA, to support the growing organization and scale critical research and development capabilities to enable the expansion and progress of the Company's innovative pipeline.



Juliet Williams, PhD, Head of Research, presented the opening keynote at the Society of Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) Annual Meeting in February 2024, discussing Kymera's industry-leading research and portfolio of degraders.



Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, presented in a Major Symposium at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2024 highlighting the Company's unique target selection strategy and strong preclinical to clinical translation observed with its first-in-class oncology programs.



Program Background Information

Financial Results

Collaboration Revenues: Collaboration revenues were $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $9.5 million for the same period of 2023. Collaboration revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were all attributable to the Company's Sanofi collaboration.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $42.2 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to increased expenses related to the investment in the Company's platform and discovery programs, as well as an increase in occupancy and related costs due to continued growth in the research and development organization. Stock based compensation expenses included in R&D were $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $14.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $12.6 million for the same period of 2023. The increase in annual expense was primarily due to increase in legal and professional service fees in support of the Company's growth and an increase in personnel, facility, occupancy, and other expenses from an increase in headcount to support growth as a public company. Stock based compensation expenses included in G&A were $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Net Loss: Net loss was $48.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of $40.9 million for the same period of 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of March 31, 2024, Kymera had approximately $745 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Kymera expects that its cash and cash equivalents will provide the Company with an anticipated cash runway into the first half of 2027. Its existing cash is expected to take the Company beyond the Phase 2 data for KT-474, as well as additional proof-of-concept data for KT-253 and KT-333, and several clinical inflection points for its STAT6 and TYK2 programs while Kymera continues to identify opportunities to accelerate growth and expand its pipeline, technologies and clinical indications.

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 744,934 $ 436,315 Property and equipment, net 49,336 48,134 Right-of-use assets, operating lease 49,329 52,945 Other assets 24,652 38,365 Total assets $ 868,251 $ 575,759 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deferred revenue $ 46,394 $ 54,651 Operating lease liabilities 84,732 82,096 Other liabilities 25,922 44,041 Total liabilities 157,048 180,788 Total stockholders' equity 711,203 394,971 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 868,251 $ 575,759





KYMERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Collaboration Revenue $ 10,287 $ 9,466 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 48,819 $ 42,227 General and administrative 14,374 12,565 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,925 - Total operating expenses 68,118 54,792 Loss from operations (57,831 ) (45,326 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income 9,343 4,453 Interest and other expense (69 ) (55 ) Total other income 9,274 4,398 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (48,557 ) $ (40,928 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.69 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average common stocks outstanding, basic and diluted 70,770,320 58,187,038