GigaIO | Valkyrie: Valkyrie and GigaIO Build AI On-Ramp for Enterprises by Launching Comprehensive AI Readiness Services

Groundbreaking partnership delivers unparalleled AI implementation expertise with complete end-to-end hardware/software/services solution.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Valkyrie, a pioneer in building industry-defining AI solutions, and GigaIO, the award-winning provider of open workload-defined infrastructure for AI and accelerated computing, today announced the launch of their new joint offering, a complete end-to-end hardware/software/services solution for companies looking to enter the AI space. This strategic partnership combines GigaIO's AI infrastructure expertise with Valkyrie's unrivaled advanced proficiency in AI deployment, creating an unmatched one-stop shop for companies eager to stake their claim in the AI revolution. By offering a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services, GigaIO and Valkyrie are poised to redefine the very foundation of AI implementation.





GigaIO x Valkyrie Partnership





"Our partners have expressed a pressing need from their customers - the desire to adopt AI within their enterprises - but they don't know where to start," said Alan Benjamin, CEO of GigaIO. "We're thrilled that Valkyrie's unsurpassed expertise will empower our resellers to deliver AI solutions backed by a wealth of implementation expertise, in a first-of-its-kind offering for our partners and clients."

For companies seeking guidance on AI implementation, Valkyrie's AI readiness assessments help to identify organizational and data challenges. GigaIO's ability to put 32 GPUs in a single server with its SuperNODE streamlines the process of getting AI models up and running, compared to multiple complex InfiniBand-networked server configurations. For companies seeking guidance on AI implementation, Valkyrie's AI readiness assessments help to identify organizational and data challenges.

"Valkyrie's AI Readiness Assessment has been instrumental in providing valuable insights and strategic guidance for our firm. Their thorough analysis and key recommendations have helped us identify our strengths, challenges, and opportunities in AI implementation," said Scott Thompson, VP of Technology at SSOE. "By following their suggestions, we're well on our way to achieving data maturity and leveraging AI for business growth and efficiency."

Unlike conventional assessments from competitors, Valkyrie's AI readiness assessment delivers seasoned industry expertise along with customized insights, providing a meticulous strategy crafted specifically for each client's business objectives that includes both strategic guidance as well as robust support for seamless AI integration and adoption. Valkyrie's comprehensive executive education workshops provide training in critical areas such as Enterprise AI, Large Language Models, Reinforcement Learning, and Knowledge Graphs.

"As the AI revolution accelerates, privacy and data security remain paramount. AI is reshaping the modern business paradigm, but its impact extends far beyond just the operational realm," said Charlie Burgoyne, CEO of Valkyrie. "Our partnership with GigaIO reflects our commitment to equipping businesses with the context and foresight to navigate AI's intricate dynamics responsibly and effectively."

Valkyrie's proven experience delivering AI solutions for companies like SiriusXM, SSEO and Carnival Cruise Line, combined with GigaIO's AI infrastructure expertise, establishes them as a reliable partner for revolutionizing AI implementation.

About Valkyrie

Valkyrie is an applied science firm that builds industry-defining AI and ML models through its services, product, impact, and investment arms. Valkyrie specializes in taking the latest advancements in AI research and applying them to solve client challenges through model development or product deployment. Their work can be found across a wide range of clients, including SiriusXM, Activision, Chubb Insurance, and the Department of Defense. Visit www.valkyrie.ai.

About GigaIO

GigaIO provides a workload-defined infrastructure through its universal dynamic memory fabric, FabreX, which seamlessly composes rack-scale resources and integrates natively into industry-standard tools. The SuperNODE and the SuperDuperNODE are "impossible servers," fully engineered to "Just Work" for AI and accelerated computing. Visit www.gigaio.com.

Contact Information

Kea Goins

PR & Marketing Manager

marketing@valkyrie.ai

(512) 553-9221

SOURCE: Valkyrie Intelligence

View the original press release on newswire.com.