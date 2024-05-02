GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Publishes 2024 First Quarter Report

Live-streaming viewership is up 10% from Q1 2023 to 8.2 billion hours watched

Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has published its 2024 first quarter Live-Streaming Trends Report.

"The strong growth in Live-Streaming that occurred during the 2024 first quarter, compared to the prior year period is encouraging, especially as trends normalized after the pandemic. Most notably, the hours of Live-Streaming watched since the 2019 first quarter is up 128%, reflecting the historic transformation that has occurred in the ways media and content is consumed," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

Key takeaways from the 2023 Yearly Trends Report include:

Live-streaming viewership is up 10% from Q1 2023 to 8.2 billion hours watched, indicating a resurgence in the industry since the post-pandemic dip.

7 of the top 10 games grew in hours watched this quarter with an average growth of 31%

While many of the smaller platforms in the market are losing viewership, big players like Twitch, and YouTube Gaming continue to grow. Steam was a breakout star in Q1, doubling its hours watched. New South Korean platform, Chzzk, helped AfreecaTV to overtake Twitch's influence in the country.

Palword was the top Q1 game launch by a mile - with 95 million hours watched in its first 30 days, it outperformed mega-popular Hohwarts Legacy (Q1 2023's big star) by 25 million hours watched.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With an audience reach of 1 billion digitally native consumers across our media network and roster of creators, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet is the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry. With a suite of services encompassing a user-friendly SaaS platform, custom reports, and strategic consulting, Stream Hatchet is a trusted guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of live streaming. The company has up to 7 years of historical data with minute-level granularity from 20 platforms, Stream Hatchet provides stakeholders in the live-streaming industry with powerful insights to drive innovation and growth. Stream Hatchet partners with a diverse clientele - from video game publishers and marketing agencies to esports organizers and teams - who rely on the company's cutting-edge data analytics to optimize their marketing strategies, secure lucrative sponsorships, enhance esports performance, and build successful tournaments.

