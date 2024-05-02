South Korean Skincare Brand MIZON Releases New Hyalugen Collection With Six Innovative Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / MIZON, the South Korean skincare brand pushing beauty boundaries through cutting-edge technology and high-quality ingredients, introduces the new Hyalugen collection, a groundbreaking new approach to beauty that links hyaluronic acid and collagen, two powerful skincare ingredients, to address top skin aging concerns by rapidly infusing moisture and elasticity back into the skin.









"We know that as aging progresses, the amount of collagen in the body decreases," said Kwang Namgung, CEO of PFD, MIZON's parent company. "While there are tons of products on the market that contain hyaluronic acid and collagen individually, none combine the ingredients quite like this."

This revolutionary total care collection offers a new, innovative way to help consumers feel confident in their own skin. The star ingredient of the new line, Hyalugen, was created by crosslinking hyaluronic acid and collagen molecules by using a 7:3 ratio. This allows for both ingredients to be densely packed, resulting in a lightweight formula that helps fill the skin with moisture while restoring elasticity at the same time.

"This innovation really takes skincare to the next level, and we couldn't be more excited or proud to bring the collection to beauty enthusiasts around the world," Namgung added.

Providing powerful hydration, the Hyalugen collection is made up of six products that can be used for year-round use on all skin types and includes:

Gel-to-Foam Cleanser (100ml)

This Gel-to-Foam 2-in-1 cleanser thoroughly cleanses the skin without stripping it.

Infused with sebum and moisture control ingredients such as Basil Oil, Mugwort Oil, Salvia Oil and Tocopherol, the formula works to cleanse the skin of fine dust and other irritants.

Water Toner (130ml)

Ideal for those with severely dry skin, the viscous Water Toner formula provides a long-lasting moisture barrier with powerful hydration by tightly filling the skin's delicate curves to create a smooth texture.

Key ingredients include Niacinamide for skin brightening and Adenosine for wrinkle improvement.

Clinical trials show that skin moisture improves by 244.49% after four weeks of continued use.*

Le Lift Serum (30ml)

This lightweight serum is made to help refresh and improve skin elasticity for firm, healthy skin from the inside out. This serum has a soft, jelly texture that helps slow down the aging process and recharge the skin.

Key ingredients include Niacinamide for skin brightening and Adenosine for wrinkle improvement.

Le Lift Cream (50ml)

This intensive gel cream helps strengthen weakened and collapsing skin. The moisturizing and nourishing gel cream formula works to recharge the skin's elasticity.

Key ingredients include Niacinamide for skin brightening, Adenosine for wrinkle improvement and Squalene and Tocopherol for moisture.

Clinical studies show that skin elasticity improved by 110.14% while density improved by 109.94% after use.*

Double Layer Mist (100ml)

The Double Layer Mist provides a long-lasting radiance and moisture deep inside the skin. The formula absorbs easily into the skin with the help of the hyalugen's moisturizing and elastic essence. For a quick refresh, shake and spray 15 cm away from the face.

Key ingredients include Niacinamide for skin brightening, Adenosine for wrinkle improvement, and Moringa Seed Oil and Jojoba Seed Oil for moisture.

Pearly Jelly Mask (35g/1 mask)

The Pearly Jelly Mask is an easy-to-use mask that works to improve skin elasticity and tone after 30 minutes of use. The gel consistency helps to reduce skin irritation during use. For when the skin needs some extra care, apply this mask for 20-30 minutes and gently massage the product into the skin upon removal.

Key ingredients include Niacinamide for skin brightening and Adenosine for wrinkle improvement.

You can shop the Hyalugen collection along with all MIZON products on Amazon and MIZON.com.

*Based on a 4-week clinical trial with 22 female participants

###

ABOUT MIZON

Launched in 2007, MIZON is a South Korean skincare brand with a mission to provide the finest skincare and makeup formulations to help people feel empowered in their own skin. Using pioneering technologies, the best in ingredients and intensive research, MIZON offers products that are simple to use and effective for all skin types. Knowing that all people and their skin are unique, MIZON's logo represents an open window, one that embraces diversity, and celebrates every person.

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact Sara Castillo: mizon@agencyguacamole.com // (310) 878-2560.

HIGH-RES IMAGES: www.agencyguacamole.box.com/MIZON_Hyalugen_collection

Contact Information

Sara Castillo

Senior Manager, PR & Influencer Partnerships

sara@agencyguacamole.com

(310) 878-2560

SOURCE: MIZON

View the original press release on newswire.com.