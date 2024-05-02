Grass Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Company" or "Rise Gold") announces that it has granted a total of 1,004,479 stock options to directors and an officer of the Company pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of US$0.17 per share until May 1, 2029.

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA.

