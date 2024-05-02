Dominion Energy Announces First-Quarter 2024 Earnings

First-quarter 2024 GAAP net income of $0.78 per share; operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $0.55 per share

Company affirms all financial guidance provided at its March 1, 2024 investor meeting including guidance related to earnings, credit, and dividend

RICHMOND, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), today announced unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP, or reported earnings) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, of $674 million ($0.78 per share) compared with net income of $981 million ($1.15 per share) for the same period in 2023.

Operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were $483 million ($0.55 per share), compared to operating earnings of $515 million ($0.59 per share) for the same period in 2023.

Differences between GAAP and operating earnings for the period include a net benefit from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of gas distribution operations, the gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, and other adjustments. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

The company affirms its full-year 2024 operating earnings guidance range of $2.62 to $2.87 per share. The company also affirms its full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $3.25 to $3.54 per share. The company also affirmed the other financial guidance provided at the March 1, 2024 investor meeting including guidance related to earnings, credit, and dividend.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings (non-GAAP) as the primary performance measurement of its results for public communications with analysts and investors. Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans, and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

Consolidated Statements of Income (GAAP)



Dominion Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income *

Unaudited (GAAP Based)















Three Months Ended



March 31,

(millions, except per share amounts) 2024



2023

Operating Revenue $ 3,632



$ 3,883

Operating Expenses









Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases

959





1,022

Purchased electric capacity

12





8

Purchased gas

120





123

Other operations and maintenance(1)

885





838

Depreciation and amortization

621





622

Other taxes

202





191

Total operating expenses

2,799





2,804

Income (loss) from operations

833





1,079

Other income (expense)

435





276

Interest and related charges

574





479

Income (loss) from continuing operations including

noncontrolling interests before income tax expense (benefit)

694





876

Income tax expense (benefit)

134





176

Net Income (loss) from continuing operations

560





700

Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations

114





281

Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ 674



$ 981

Reported Income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations - diluted $ 0.64



$ 0.81

Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued

operations - diluted

0.14





0.34

Reported Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.78



$ 1.15

Average shares outstanding, diluted

837.6





835.5



















(1) Includes impairment of assets and other charges (benefits) and losses (gains) on sales of assets.

*The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings

Unaudited







Three Months Ended March 31,

(millions, except per share amounts) 2024



2023



Change

REPORTED EARNINGS (1) $ 674



$ 981



$ (307)

Pre-tax loss (income)(2)

(264)





(590)





326

Income tax(2)

73





124





(51)

Adjustments to reported earnings

(191)





(466)





275



















OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 483



$ 515



$ (32)

By segment:















Dominion Energy Virginia

424





386





38

Dominion Energy South Carolina

80





91





(11)

Contracted Energy

122





111





11

Corporate and Other

(143)





(73)





(70)



$ 483



$ 515



$ (32)

Earnings Per Share (EPS) (3):















REPORTED EARNINGS (1) $ 0.78



$ 1.15



$ (0.37)

Adjustments to reported earnings (after-tax)

(0.23)





(0.56)





0.33

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 0.55



$ 0.59



$ (0.04)

By segment:















Dominion Energy Virginia

0.51





0.46





0.05

Dominion Energy South Carolina

0.10





0.11





(0.01)

Contracted Energy

0.14





0.13





0.01

Corporate and Other

(0.20)





(0.11)





(0.09)



$ 0.55



$ 0.59



$ (0.04)

Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)

837.6





835.5































(1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). (2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com . (3) The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share on a consolidated basis utilizes shares outstanding on a diluted basis with all dilutive impacts, primarily consisting of potential shares which had not yet been issued. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends associated with preferred stock of $9 million (Series B) and $11 million (Series C). See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2024 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2024 Earnings (Three Months Ended March 31, 2024)

The $264 million pre-tax net income of the adjustments included in 2024 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$165 million of net benefit from discontinued operations primarily related to a $178 million benefit associated with gas distribution operations (inclusive of a $102 million net loss on sale related to the East Ohio Transaction).

$158 million net market benefit primarily associated with $266 million from nuclear decommissioning trusts (NDT) offset by $108 million in economic hedging activities.

$47 million of nonregulated asset impairments and other charges representing a charge in connection with a settlement of an agreement.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q24

2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 YTD 2024

Reported earnings $ 674







$ 674

Adjustments to reported earnings(1):













Pre-tax loss (income)

(264)









(264)

Income tax (benefit)

73









73





(191)









(191)

Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 483







$ 483

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)

837.6









837.6

Reported earnings per share (2) $ 0.78







$ 0.78

Adjustments to reported earnings per share(2)

(0.23)









(0.23)

Operating earnings (non-GAAP) per share(2) $ 0.55







$ 0.55

















(1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:













1Q24

2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 YTD 2024

Pre-tax loss (income):













Discontinued operations $ (165)







$ (165)

Net loss (gain) on NDT funds

(266)









(266)

Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities

108









108

Regulated asset retirements and other charges

(17)









(17)

Nonregulated asset impairments and other charges

47









47

Business review costs

29









29



$ (264)







$ (264)

Income tax expense (benefit):













Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings(3)

584









584

Deferred taxes associated with sale of gas distribution

operations(4)

(511)









(511)



$ 73







$ 73







(2) The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share on a consolidated basis utilizes shares outstanding on a diluted basis with all dilutive impacts, primarily consisting of potential shares which had not yet been issued, reflected in the Corporate and Other segment. For the first quarter of 2024, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends associated with preferred stock of $9 million (Series B) and $11 million (Series C). See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. (3) Excludes a $450 million tax benefit on non-deductible goodwill associated with the sale of gas distribution operations. Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, calculation of such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. (4) Represents the reversal of previously established deferred taxes related to the basis in the stock of the gas distribution operations.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2023 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2023 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2023)

The $1.7 billion pre-tax net income of the adjustments included in 2023 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$1.1 billion of net benefit from discontinued operations, primarily related to a $722 million benefit associated with the sale of the remaining non-controlling interest in Cove Point (including $626 million net gain on sale) and a $496 million benefit associated with the gas distribution operations expected to be sold to Enbridge Inc. (inclusive of a $334 million impairment charge associated with the East Ohio and Questar Gas Transactions).

$1.2 billion net market benefit primarily associated with $411 million from nuclear decommissioning trusts (NDT) and $758 million in economic hedging activities.

$370 million of regulated asset retirements and other charges primarily associated with the settlement of Virginia Power's 2021 triennial review.

$118 million of nonregulated asset impairments and other charges primarily related to an ARO revision at Millstone nuclear power station in connection with the expected approval of an operating license extension.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

YTD 2023 (5)

Reported earnings $ 981

$ 583

$ 157

$ 273

$ 1,994

Adjustments to reported earnings(1):



















Pre-tax loss (income)

(590)



(346)



(778)



1



(1,713)

Income tax (benefit)

124



73



1,272



(7)



1,462





(466)



(273)



494



(6)



(251)

Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 515

$ 310

$ 651

$ 267

$ 1,743

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)

835.5



836.2



836.8



837.3



836.5

Reported earnings per share (2) $ 1.15

$ 0.67

$ 0.16

$ 0.30

$ 2.29

Adjustments to reported earnings per share(2)

(0.56)



(0.32)



0.59



(0.01)



(0.30)

Operating earnings (non-GAAP) per share(2) $ 0.59

$ 0.35

$ 0.75

$ 0.29

$ 1.99























(1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:



















1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

YTD 2023

Pre-tax loss (income):



















Discontinued operations $ (337)

$ (206)

$ (683)

$ 96

$ (1,130)

Net loss (gain) on NDT funds

(123)



(158)



98



(228)



(411)

Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities

(272)



(58)



(287)



(141)



(758)

Regulated asset retirements and other charges

61



97



61



151



370

Nonregulated asset impairments and other charges

-



-



-



118



118

Net loss (gain) on real estate dispositions

81



(21)



16



(5)



71

Storm damage and restoration costs (income)

-



-



12



(2)



10

Business review costs

-



-



5



12



17



$ (590)

$ (346)

$ (778)

$ 1

$ (1,713)

Income tax expense (benefit):



















Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings(3)

124



73



333



107



637

Deferred taxes associated with sale of gas distribution

operations(4)

-



-



939



(114)



825



$ 124

$ 73

$ 1,272

$ (7)

$ 1,462







(2) The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share on a consolidated basis utilizes shares outstanding on a diluted basis with all dilutive impacts, primarily consisting of potential shares which had not yet been issued, reflected in the Corporate and Other segment. During each quarter of 2023, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends associated with preferred stock of $9 million (Series B) and $11 million (Series C). See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. (3) Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, calculation of such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. (4) Represents deferred taxes related to the basis in the stock of the gas distribution operations expected to be sold to Enbridge that will reverse upon the completion of each sale. (5) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference.

Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 1Q24 Earnings to 1Q23 Preliminary, Unaudited







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024 vs. 2023

(millions, except per share amounts) Increase / (Decrease)

Reconciling Items Amount



EPS

Change in reported earnings (GAAP) $ (307)



$ (0.37)

Change in Pre-tax loss (income)(1)

326





0.39

Change in Income tax(1)

(51)





(0.06)

Adjustments to reported earnings $ 275



$ 0.33

Change in consolidated operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ (32)



$ (0.04)













Dominion Energy Virginia









Weather $ 22



$ 0.03

Customer usage and other factors

23





0.03

Customer-elected rate impacts

21





0.03

Rider equity return

53





0.06

Impact of 2023 Virginia legislation

(79)





(0.09)

Storm damage and service restoration

(15)





(0.02)

Planned outage costs

(7)





(0.01)

Depreciation and amortization

(3)





-

Interest expense, net

7





0.01

Other

16





0.01

Share dilution







-

Change in contribution to operating earnings $ 38



$ 0.05

Dominion Energy South Carolina









Weather $ 10



$ 0.01

Customer usage and other factors

12





0.01

Customer-elected rate impacts

(2)





-

Base & RSA rate case impacts

1





-

Depreciation and amortization

(5)





(0.01)

Interest expense, net

(7)





(0.01)

Other

(20)





(0.01)

Share dilution







-

Change in contribution to operating earnings $ (11)



$ (0.01)

Contracted Energy









Margin $ 1



$ -

Planned Millstone outages(2)

2





-

Unplanned Millstone outages(2)

(6)





(0.01)

Depreciation and amortization

7





0.01

Other

7





0.01

Share dilution







-

Change in contribution to operating earnings $ 11



$ 0.01

Corporate and Other









Interest expense, net $ (60)



$ (0.07)

Equity method investments

(2)





-

Pension and other postretirement benefit plans

(4)





-

Corporate service company costs

4





-

Other

(8)





(0.02)

Share dilution







-

Change in contribution to operating earnings $ (70)



$ (0.09)













Change in consolidated operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ (32)



$ (0.04)

Change in adjustments included in reported earnings (1) $ (275)



$ (0.33)

Change in consolidated reported earnings $ (307)



$ (0.37)







(1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com. (2) Includes earnings impact from outage costs and lower energy margins. NOTE: Figures may not sum due to rounding.

