PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM):

First Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results

Revenue of $1.82 billion, up 14% year over year, driven by commercial aerospace, up 23%

Net income of $243 million versus $148 million in the first quarter 2023; earnings per share of $0.59 versus $0.35 in the first quarter 2023

Operating income margin of 20.2%

Generated $177 million of cash from operations; $178 million of cash used for financing activities; and $75 million of cash used for investing activities

Share repurchases of $150 million; $0.05 per share dividend on common stock

First Quarter 2024 Adjusted Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items of $437 million, up 21% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding special items of 24.0%

Adjusted earnings per share excluding special items of $0.57, up 36% year over year

Generated $95 million of free cash flow

2024 Guidance

Q2 2024 Guidance FY 2024 Guidance Low Baseline High Low Baseline High Revenue $1.825B $1.835B $1.845B $7.225B $7.300B $7.375B Adj. EBITDA*1 $435M $440M $445M $1.720B $1.750B $1.780B Adj. EBITDA Margin*1 23.8% 24.0% 24.1% 23.8% 24.0% 24.1% Adj. Earnings per Share*1 $0.57 $0.58 $0.59 $2.31 $2.35 $2.39 Free Cash Flow1 $750M $800M $850M _____________________________

* Excluding special items 1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as well as the directly comparable GAAP measures, are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity of the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures - for further detail, see "2024 Guidance" below.

Key Announcements

On February 29, 2024, Moody's Investors Service, Inc. upgraded Howmet Aerospace's senior unsecured rating from Ba1 to Baa3. With this upgrade, Howmet Aerospace is now rated as investment grade by all three credit rating agencies.

On April 4, 2024, the Company established a commercial paper program, under which the Company may issue unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate face value amount of $1 billion outstanding at any time.

In the first quarter 2024, Howmet Aerospace repurchased $150 million of common stock at an average price of $66.87 per share, retiring approximately 2.2 million shares. As of May 1, 2024, total share repurchase authorization available was $547 million.

million of common stock at an average price of $66.87 per share, retiring approximately 2.2 million shares. As of May 1, 2024, total share repurchase authorization available was $547 million. On February 26, 2024, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock.

The Company expects to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.07 per share beginning in the third quarter 2024, subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) today reported first quarter 2024 results. The Company reported record first quarter 2024 revenue of $1.82 billion, up 14% year over year, primarily driven by growth in the commercial aerospace market of 23%.

Howmet Aerospace reported net income of $243 million, or $0.59 per share, in the first quarter 2024 versus $148 million, or $0.35 per share, in the first quarter 2023. Net income included approximately $5 million in net benefits from special items in the first quarter 2024. First quarter 2024 operating income was $369 million, up 29% year over year. Operating income margin was 20.2%, up approximately 240 basis points year over year.

Howmet Aerospace reported adjusted net income excluding special items of $238 million, or $0.57 per share, in the first quarter 2024 versus $175 million, or $0.42 per share, in the first quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $437 million, up 21% year over year. The year-over-year increase was driven by strong volume growth in the commercial aerospace market. Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding special items was up approximately 150 basis points year over year at 24.0%. First quarter 2024 adjusted operating income excluding special items was $370 million, up 27% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin excluding special items was 20.3%, up approximately 210 basis points year over year.

Howmet Aerospace Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Plant said, " Howmet Aerospace delivered an outstanding start to 2024, with results exceeding the high end of guidance on all metrics. The team achieved record quarterly results in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA*, Adjusted EBITDA margin* and Adjusted earnings per share*. First quarter 2024 revenue grew 14% year over year with all end markets up, led by 23% growth in commercial aerospace. Adjusted EBITDA* grew 21% with a 24.0% margin*, and Adjusted earnings per share* of $0.57 grew 36%. Free cash flow was $95 million and marks the first time the Company has generated positive cash flow in the first quarter of a year."

Mr. Plant continued, " Demand for air travel continues to be robust, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, and supports record aircraft OEM backlogs. Against this healthy backcloth, quality issues at Boeing have resulted in much slower 737 MAX production than expected. We now assume sharply lower 737 MAX volumes in our guidance with an average build rate of 20 per month for full year 2024. However, a more favorable demand outlook in other aspects of our business have driven an overall $200 million increase in Howmet Aerospace's full year 2024 revenue guidance."

" Howmet Aerospace's balance sheet remains strong with leverage at a record low. Continued solid cash generation supported $150 million in common stock repurchases in the first quarter. Subject to Board approval, we also expect to increase the common stock dividend by 40% in the third quarter 2024 to $0.07 per share, demonstrating the Company's confidence in sustained healthy cash generation."

_____________________________

* Excluding special items

First Quarter 2024 Segment Performance

Engine Products

(in U.S. dollar millions) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Engine Products Third-party sales $ 795 $ 821 $ 798 $ 852 $ 885 Inter-segment sales $ 2 $ 5 $ 5 $ 1 $ 2 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 32 $ 32 $ 33 $ 33 $ 33 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 212 $ 223 $ 219 $ 233 $ 249 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.7 % 27.2 % 27.4 % 27.3 % 28.1 % Restructuring and other charges (credits) $ - $ (1 ) $ - $ (1 ) $ - Capital expenditures $ 33 $ 21 $ 30 $ 28 $ 55

Engine Products reported revenue of $885 million, an increase of 11% year over year, due to growth in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and oil & gas markets. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was a record $249 million, up 17% year over year, driven by favorable volume in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and oil & gas markets. The Segment absorbed approximately 435 net headcount in the quarter in support of expected revenue increases. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 140 basis points year over year to a record 28.1%.

Fastening Systems

(in U.S. dollar millions) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Fastening Systems Third-party sales $ 312 $ 329 $ 348 $ 360 $ 389 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 11 $ 12 $ 12 $ 11 $ 11 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 58 $ 64 $ 76 $ 80 $ 92 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.6 % 19.5 % 21.8 % 22.2 % 23.7 % Restructuring and other charges $ - $ - $ 1 $ - $ - Capital expenditures $ 9 $ 5 $ 9 $ 8 $ 7

Fastening Systems reported revenue of $389 million, an increase of 25% year over year due to growth in the commercial aerospace market, including wide body aircraft recovery. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million, up 59% year over year, driven by favorable volume in the commercial aerospace market as well as productivity gains. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 510 basis points year over year to 23.7%.

Engineered Structures

(in U.S. dollar millions) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Engineered Structures Third-party sales $ 207 $ 200 $ 227 $ 244 $ 262 Inter-segment sales $ - $ 1 $ - $ 2 $ 1 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $ 11 $ 11 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 30 $ 20 $ 30 $ 33 $ 37 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.5 % 10.0 % 13.2 % 13.5 % 14.1 % Restructuring and other charges $ 1 $ 5 $ 1 $ 14 $ - Capital expenditures $ 10 $ 5 $ 6 $ 5 $ 6

Engineered Structures reported revenue of $262 million, an increase of 27% year over year due to growth in the commercial aerospace market, including wide body aircraft recovery, and the defense aerospace market. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $37 million, up 23% year over year, driven by higher volumes in the commercial aerospace and defense aerospace markets. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 40 basis points year over year to 14.1%.

Forged Wheels

(in U.S. dollar millions) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Forged Wheels Third-party sales $ 289 $ 298 $ 285 $ 275 $ 288 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 9 $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 79 $ 81 $ 77 $ 72 $ 82 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.3 % 27.2 % 27.0 % 26.2 % 28.5 % Capital expenditures $ 9 $ 7 $ 9 $ 11 $ 12

Forged Wheels reported revenue of $288 million, approximately flat year over year as a decrease in aluminum price and other inflationary cost pass through was offset by 2% higher volumes in the commercial transportation market. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $82 million, an increase of approximately 4% year over year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 120 basis points year over year to 28.5%.

Moody's Upgraded Howmet Aerospace Rating to Investment Grade

On February 29, 2024, Moody's Investors Service, Inc. upgraded Howmet Aerospace's senior unsecured rating from Ba1 to Baa3. With this upgrade, Howmet Aerospace is now rated as investment grade by all three credit rating agencies.

Established a $1 Billion Commercial Paper Program

On April 4, 2024, the Company established a commercial paper program under which the Company may issue unsecured commercial paper notes from time to time up to a maximum aggregate face amount of $1 billion outstanding at any time. The maturity of the notes may vary but will not exceed 397 days from the date of issue.

Repurchased $150 Million of Common Stock in First Quarter 2024

In the first quarter 2024, Howmet Aerospace repurchased $150 million of common stock at an average price of $66.87 per share, retiring approximately 2.2 million shares, which represents the 12th consecutive quarter of share repurchase activity. As of May 1, 2024, total share repurchase authorization available was $547 million.

Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.05 Per Share Paid in First Quarter 2024

On February 26, 2024, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock.

Company Expects to Increase Quarterly Common Stock Dividend to $0.07 Per Share in Third Quarter 2024, Subject to Board Approval

The Company expects to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.07 per share beginning in the third quarter 2024, subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors after the Board's consideration of all factors it deems relevant and subject to applicable law.

2024 Guidance

Q2 2024 Guidance FY 2024 Guidance Low Baseline High Low Baseline High Revenue $1.825B $1.835B $1.845B $7.225B $7.300B $7.375B Adj. EBITDA*1 $435M $440M $445M $1.720B $1.750B $1.780B Adj. EBITDA Margin*1 23.8% 24.0% 24.1% 23.8% 24.0% 24.1% Adj. Earnings per Share*1 $0.57 $0.58 $0.59 $2.31 $2.35 $2.39 Free Cash Flow1 $750M $800M $850M * Excluding Special Items 1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the directly comparable GAAP measures, are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity of the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures, such as the effects of foreign currency movements, gains or losses on sales of assets, taxes, and any future restructuring or impairment charges. In addition, there is inherent variability already included in the GAAP measures, including, but not limited to, price/mix and volume. Howmet Aerospace believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Howmet Aerospace will hold its quarterly conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The call will be webcast via www.howmet.com. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on May 2, via the "Investors" section of the Howmet Aerospace website.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "envisions", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "guidance", "intends", "may", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "seeks", "sees", "should", "targets", "will", "would", or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Howmet Aerospace's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements, forecasts and outlook relating to the condition of end markets; future financial results or operating performance; future strategic actions; Howmet Aerospace's strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and any future dividends and repurchases of its debt or equity securities. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Howmet Aerospace's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Howmet Aerospace believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally; (b) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Howmet Aerospace; (c) the impact of potential cyber attacks and information technology or data security breaches; (d) the loss of significant customers or adverse changes in customers' business or financial conditions; (e) manufacturing difficulties or other issues that impact product performance, quality or safety; (f) inability of suppliers to meet obligations due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise; (g) failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce and key personnel, labor disputes or other employee relations issues; (h) the inability to achieve revenue growth, cash generation, restructuring plans, cost reductions, improvement in profitability, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; (I) inability to meet increased demand, production targets or commitments; (j) competition from new product offerings, disruptive technologies or other developments; (k) geopolitical, economic, and regulatory risks relating to Howmet Aerospace's global operations, including geopolitical and diplomatic tensions, instabilities, conflicts and wars, as well as compliance with U.S. and foreign trade and tax laws, sanctions, embargoes and other regulations; (l) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation, which can expose Howmet Aerospace to substantial costs and liabilities; (m) failure to comply with government contracting regulations; (n) adverse changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; and (o) the other risk factors summarized in Howmet Aerospace's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Market projections are subject to the risks discussed above and other risks in the market. Credit ratings are not a recommendation to buy or hold any Howmet Aerospace securities, and they may be revised or revoked at any time at the sole discretion of the credit rating organizations. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Howmet Aerospace on its website or otherwise. Howmet Aerospace disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this release is derived from Howmet Aerospace's consolidated financial information but is not presented in Howmet Aerospace's financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

Other Information

In this press release, the acronym "FY" means "full year" and "Q" means "quarter"; and references to Howmet Aerospace performance that is "record" means its best result since April 1, 2020 when Howmet Aerospace Inc. (previously named Arconic Inc.) separated from Arconic Corporation.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited)

(in U.S. dollar and millions, except per-share amounts)

Quarter ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Sales $ 1,824 $ 1,731 $ 1,603 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 1,290 1,230 1,164 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 88 83 75 Research and development expenses 10 9 9 Provision for depreciation and amortization 67 68 69 Restructuring and other charges - 15 1 Operating income 369 326 285 Loss on debt redemption - 1 1 Interest expense, net 49 52 57 Other expense, net 17 3 7 Income before income taxes 303 270 220 Provision for income taxes 60 34 72 Net income $ 243 $ 236 $ 148 Amounts Attributable to Howmet Aerospace Common Shareholders: Earnings per share - basic(1): Net income per share $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.36 Average number of shares(2)(3) 410 411 412 Earnings per share - diluted(1): Net income per share $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.35 Average number of shares(2)(3) 412 414 418 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 408 410 412

(1) In order to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share, preferred stock dividends declared of less than $1 for the quarters presented need to be subtracted from Net income. (2) For the quarters presented, the difference between the diluted average number of shares and the basic average number of shares related to share equivalents associated with outstanding restricted stock unit awards and employee stock options. (3) As average shares outstanding are used in the calculation of both basic and diluted earnings per share, the impact of share repurchases is not fully realized in earnings per share ("EPS") in the period of repurchase since share repurchases may occur at varying points during a period.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

(in U.S. dollar millions)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 533 $ 610 Receivables from customers, less allowances of $- in both 2024 and 2023 785 675 Other receivables 18 17 Inventories 1,783 1,765 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221 249 Total current assets 3,340 3,316 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 2,294 2,328 Goodwill 4,020 4,035 Deferred income taxes 38 46 Intangibles, net 498 505 Other noncurrent assets 220 198 Total assets $ 10,410 $ 10,428 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 964 $ 982 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 201 263 Taxes, including income taxes 84 68 Accrued interest payable 45 65 Other current liabilities 198 200 Short-term debt 206 206 Total current liabilities 1,698 1,784 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 3,486 3,500 Accrued pension benefits 662 664 Accrued other postretirement benefits 91 92 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 387 351 Total liabilities 6,324 6,391 Equity Howmet Aerospace shareholders' equity: Preferred stock 55 55 Common stock 408 410 Additional capital 3,542 3,682 Retained earnings 1,942 1,720 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,861 ) (1,830 ) Total equity 4,086 4,037 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,410 $ 10,428

Howmet Aerospace and subsidiaries

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in U.S. dollar millions)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 243 $ 148 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided from operations: Depreciation and amortization 67 69 Deferred income taxes 32 31 Restructuring and other charges - 1 Net realized and unrealized losses 7 4 Net periodic pension cost 10 9 Stock-based compensation 15 14 Loss on debt redemption - 1 Other 1 5 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Increase in receivables (127 ) (137 ) Increase in inventories (31 ) (45 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 23 12 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, trade 22 (67 ) Decrease in accrued expenses (87 ) (19 ) Increase in taxes, including income taxes 15 16 Pension contributions (2 ) (9 ) (Increase) decrease in noncurrent assets (2 ) 2 Decrease in noncurrent liabilities (9 ) (12 ) Cash provided from operations 177 23 Financing Activities Repurchases and payments on debt - (176 ) Premiums paid on early redemption of debt - (1 ) Repurchases of common stock (150 ) (25 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 5 6 Dividends paid to shareholders (21 ) (17 ) Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (12 ) (1 ) Cash used for financing activities (178 ) (214 ) Investing Activities Capital expenditures (82 ) (64 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses 7 - Cash used for investing activities (75 ) (64 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 1 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (76 ) (254 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 610 792 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 534 $ 538

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Segment Information (unaudited)

(in U.S. dollar millions)

1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 2023 1Q24 Engine Products Third-party sales $ 795 $ 821 $ 798 $ 852 $ 3,266 $ 885 Inter-segment sales $ 2 $ 5 $ 5 $ 1 $ 13 $ 2 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 32 $ 32 $ 33 $ 33 $ 130 $ 33 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 212 $ 223 $ 219 $ 233 $ 887 $ 249 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.7 % 27.2 % 27.4 % 27.3 % 27.2 % 28.1 % Restructuring and other credits $ - $ (1 ) $ - $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ - Capital expenditures $ 33 $ 21 $ 30 $ 28 $ 112 $ 55 Fastening Systems Third-party sales $ 312 $ 329 $ 348 $ 360 $ 1,349 $ 389 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 11 $ 12 $ 12 $ 11 $ 46 $ 11 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 58 $ 64 $ 76 $ 80 $ 278 $ 92 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.6 % 19.5 % 21.8 % 22.2 % 20.6 % 23.7 % Restructuring and other charges $ - $ - $ 1 $ - $ 1 $ - Capital expenditures $ 9 $ 5 $ 9 $ 8 $ 31 $ 7 Engineered Structures Third-party sales $ 207 $ 200 $ 227 $ 244 $ 878 $ 262 Inter-segment sales $ - $ 1 $ - $ 2 $ 3 $ 1 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $ 11 $ 47 $ 11 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 30 $ 20 $ 30 $ 33 $ 113 $ 37 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.5 % 10.0 % 13.2 % 13.5 % 12.9 % 14.1 % Restructuring and other charges $ 1 $ 5 $ 1 $ 14 $ 21 $ - Capital expenditures $ 10 $ 5 $ 6 $ 5 $ 26 $ 6 Forged Wheels Third-party sales $ 289 $ 298 $ 285 $ 275 $ 1,147 $ 288 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 9 $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 $ 39 $ 10 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 79 $ 81 $ 77 $ 72 $ 309 $ 82 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.3 % 27.2 % 27.0 % 26.2 % 26.9 % 28.5 % Capital expenditures $ 9 $ 7 $ 9 $ 11 $ 36 $ 12 Differences between the total segment and consolidated totals are in Corporate.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited)

(in U.S. dollar millions)

Reconciliation of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Income Before Income Taxes 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 2023 1Q24 Income before income taxes $ 220 $ 243 $ 242 $ 270 $ 975 $ 303 Loss on debt redemption 1 - - 1 2 - Interest expense, net 57 55 54 52 218 49 Other expense (income), net 7 (13 ) 11 3 8 17 Operating income $ 285 $ 285 $ 307 $ 326 $ 1,203 $ 369 Segment provision for depreciation and amortization 64 66 67 65 262 65 Unallocated amounts: Restructuring and other charges 1 3 4 15 23 - Corporate expense(1) 29 34 24 12 99 26 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 379 $ 388 $ 402 $ 418 $ 1,587 $ 460 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Howmet's definition of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation and amortization. Special items, including Restructuring and other charges, are excluded from net margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Differences between the total segment and consolidated totals are in Corporate.

(1) Pre-tax special items included in Corporate expense 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 2023 1Q24 Plant fire costs (reimbursements), net $ 4 $ (4 ) $ 1 $ (13 ) $ (12 ) $ - Collective bargaining agreement negotiation - 7 1 - 8 - Costs associated with closures, supply chain disruptions, and other items 1 9 1 2 13 1 Total Pre-tax special items included in Corporate expense $ 5 $ 12 $ 3 $ (11 ) $ 9 $ 1

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued

(in U.S. dollars millions)

Reconciliation of Free cash flow 1Q23 1Q24 Cash provided from operations $ 23 $ 177 Capital expenditures (64 ) (82 ) Free cash flow $ (41 ) $ 95 The Accounts Receivable Securitization program remains unchanged at $250 outstanding. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures (due to the fact that these expenditures are considered necessary to maintain and expand the Company's asset base and are expected to generate future cash flows from operations). It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued

(in U.S. dollar and millions, except per-share amounts)

Reconciliation of Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Net income $ 148 $ 236 $ 243 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.35 $ 0.57 $ 0.59 Special items: Restructuring and other charges(1) 1 15 - Loss on debt redemption and related costs 1 1 - Plant fire costs (reimbursements), net 4 (13 ) - Costs associated with closures, supply chain disruptions, and other items 1 2 1 Subtotal: Pre-tax special items 7 5 1 Tax impact of Pre-tax special items(2) (1 ) - - Subtotal 6 5 1 Discrete and other tax special items(3) 21 (23 ) (6 ) Total: After-tax special items 27 (18 ) (5 ) Net income excluding Special items $ 175 $ 218 $ 238 Diluted EPS excluding Special items $ 0.42 $ 0.53 $ 0.57 Average number of shares - diluted EPS excluding Special items 418 414 412

Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Restructuring and other charges, Discrete tax items, and Other special items (collectively, "Special items"). There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Net income determined under GAAP as well as Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items. (1) 4Q23 includes a non-cash Special item of asset impairments and accelerated depreciation $13. (2) The Tax impact of Pre-tax special items is based on the applicable statutory rates whereby the difference between such rates and the Company's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate is itself a Special item. (3) Discrete tax items for each period included the following: for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a charge for a tax reserve established in France $20 and a net charge for other small items $1;

for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a benefit to release a valuation allowance related to U.S. foreign tax credits ($14), a net benefit for other small items ($4), a benefit to release a valuation allowance related to U.S. state tax losses and tax credits ($2), and a benefit to revalue deferred taxes for changes to apportioned U.S. state tax rates ($2); and

for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a benefit to release a valuation allowance related to U.S. foreign tax credits ($6), and a net benefit for other small items ($1).

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued

(in U.S. dollar millions)

Reconciliation of Operational tax rate 1Q24 Effective

tax rate,

as reported Special

items(1)(2) Operational

tax rate, as

adjusted Income before income taxes $ 303 $ 1 $ 304 Provision for income taxes $ 60 $ 6 $ 66 Tax rate 19.8 % 21.7 %

Operational tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Special items. There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both the Effective tax rate determined under GAAP as well as the Operational tax rate. (1) Pre-tax special items for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 included Costs associated with closures, supply chain disruptions, and other items $1. (2) Tax Special items includes discrete tax items, the tax impact on Special items based on the applicable statutory rates, the difference between such rates and the Company's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and other tax related items. Discrete tax items for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 included a benefit to release a valuation allowance related to U.S. foreign tax credits ($6), and a net benefit for other small items ($1).

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued

(in U.S. dollars millions)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items and Incremental margin 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Sales $ 1,603 $ 1,731 $ 1,824 Operating income $ 285 $ 326 $ 369 Operating income margin 17.8 % 18.8 % 20.2 % Net income $ 148 $ 236 $ 243 Add: Provision for income taxes $ 72 $ 34 $ 60 Other expense, net 7 3 17 Loss on debt redemption 1 1 - Interest expense, net 57 52 49 Restructuring and other charges 1 15 - Provision for depreciation and amortization 69 68 67 Adjusted EBITDA $ 355 $ 409 $ 436 Add: Plant fire costs (reimbursements), net $ 4 $ (13 ) $ - Costs associated with closures, supply chain disruptions, and other items 1 2 1 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items $ 360 $ 398 $ 437 Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items 22.5 % 23.0 % 24.0 %

Incremental margin Quarter ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 Q1 2024 YoY Third-party sales (b) $1,603 $1,824 $221 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items (a) $360 $437 $77 Incremental margin (a)/(b) 35% Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items, and Incremental margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because they provide additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, Research and development expenses, and Provision for depreciation and amortization.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued

(in U.S. dollar millions)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income Excluding Special Items and Adjusted Operating Income Margin Excluding Special Items 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Sales $ 1,603 $ 1,731 $ 1,824 Operating income $ 285 $ 326 $ 369 Operating income margin 17.8 % 18.8 % 20.2 % Add: Restructuring and other charges $ 1 $ 15 $ - Plant fire costs (reimbursements), net 4 (13 ) - Costs associated with closures, supply chain disruptions, and other items 1 2 1 Adjusted operating income excluding Special items $ 291 $ 330 $ 370 Adjusted operating income margin excluding Special items 18.2 % 19.1 % 20.3 % Adjusted operating income excluding Special items and Adjusted operating income margin excluding Special items are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Special items. There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Operating income determined under GAAP as well as Operating income excluding Special items.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Paul T. Luther

(412) 553-1950

Paul.Luther@howmet.com

Media Contact

Rob Morrison

(412) 553-2666

Rob.Morrison@howmet.com