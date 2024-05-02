

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $39.6 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $268.5 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.7% to $983.6 million from $1.36 billion last year.



Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $39.6 Mln. vs. $268.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $983.6 Mln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.



