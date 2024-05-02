Employment Hero, the leading employment lifecycle platform for SMEs, announces core updates to their technology stack, implementing AI across multiple areas of the platform.

The announcement comes at an auspicious time; the UK is experiencing a productivity crisis and technology like AI has the potential to transform the economy.

However, there is an accessibility issue amongst UK SMEs. According to recent research 68% of large companies have incorporated AI technology, but this stands at 15% for SMEs. For many, AI feels unattainable because they don't have the budget to invest or the time to train staff.

Ben Thompson, founder of Employment Hero, commented:

"Employment Hero is levelling the playing field for SMEs. Technology isn't elitist it shouldn't be reserved for big businesses. SMEs make up 99% of all businesses; they contribute 50% of global GDP. It's fundamentally wrong that they should fall behind on AI advancements just because they're small."

"I built Employment Hero to help these businesses grow. Now, we can achieve that quicker than ever before."

Employment Hero currently serves 300k SMEs and 2m employees globally. They identified three key areas for enhancement: payroll, HR advice, and recruitment.

Kevin Fitzgerald, UK MD of Employment Hero, commented:

"The average SME can spend almost 40k per year managing core employment tasks that's equivalent to around 8% of their payroll. Employment Hero can significantly reduce these costs and increase efficiency by 80%. It's a no brainer."

Enhancements in Key Areas:

Payroll: Employment Hero's AI is trained by experts with over 30 years of experience in managed payroll, enabling the world's smartest, most efficient and accurate AI for payroll.

HR Advice: The AI-powered chat-bot, HeroAI, significantly reduces time spent answering repeat questions. It analyses workplace policies to provide direct answers to employees in seconds.

Recruitment: Employment Hero's, SmartMatch breaks the traditional recruitment model using AI. It automatically lines up talent for every existing role, making costly job advertisements obsolete.

For more information about Employment Hero visit www.employmenthero.com/uk.

About Employment Hero:

Employment Hero is the world's leading HR, payroll and engagement platform. Its employment platform and superapp, Swag, are changing work for the better. The award-winning employment software helps launch businesses on the path to success by powering more productivity every day.

