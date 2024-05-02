

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$65.94 million, or -$0.52 per share. This compares with -$174.10 million, or -$1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20.67 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 54.8% to $494.33 million from $319.29 million last year.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$65.94 Mln. vs. -$174.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.52 vs. -$1.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $494.33 Mln vs. $319.29 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken