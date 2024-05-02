"Apiture Innovator" Awards Announced at Apiture Accelerate 2024 Conference

Awards recognize Newtek Bank, Southern Bank, and Shore United Bank for their innovative use of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform

Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has announced the 2024 "Apiture Innovators" at the company's annual client conference, Apiture Accelerate, which took place April 30-May 2 in Orlando, Florida. The program recognizes banks and credit unions demonstrating the most unique and innovative uses of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform .

Meet the Winners:

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) launched a new digital-only institution, Newtek Bank , in 2023 following its acquisition of a New York-based community bank in January 2023. Powered by Apiture's Consumer Banking, Business Banking, and Digital Account Opening solutions, Newtek Bank achieved notable deposit growth in 2023, adding approximately 5,000 depository accounts and growing deposits from $140 million to $460 million during 2023, without the use of brokers, branches, and business development officers.

Southern Bank partnered with Apiture to roll out a conversational AI enhancement to its existing digital support capabilities. The feature enables customers to interact with the bank's mascot, "Butler the Owl," a virtual assistant who can answer questions within online and mobile banking channels. By empowering customers to self-serve, the new feature has reduced the number of support inquiries and call times while providing Southern with helpful insights about its customers.

Shore United Bank , a longtime Apiture client, merged with Community Bank of the Chesapeake in 2023, forming a new, $6B institution. Shore United and Community Bank employees partnered with Apiture to ensure a seamless transition for more than 10,000 Community Bank customers moving to the Apiture Digital Banking Platform as part of the merger.

"Congratulations to our 2024 Apiture Innovators for their outstanding contributions to digital banking excellence," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "As these financial institutions continue to push boundaries to deliver exceptional experiences, we are committed to fueling their ongoing success."

