

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 54% at $2.98. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is up over 34% at $117.42. Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 32% at $1.82. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) is up over 29% at $19.64. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is up over 29% at $8.46. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 27% at $1.22. Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is up over 23% at $9.51. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is up over 15% at $7.40. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is up over 9% at $1.15.



In the Red



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is down over 36% at $8.26. Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is down over 27% at $13.32. Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) is down over 15% at $14.85. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (PLTN) is down over 15% at $7.75. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) is down over 13% at $2.12. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is down over 12% at $4.49. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is down over 10% at $1.94. Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) is down over 9% at $101.35. DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is down over 6% at $118.72.



