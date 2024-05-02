StrongDM Secures $34 Million Series C Funding to Expand into Europe and Asia, and Establish Zero Trust PAM for Enterprise Security

New funding to fuel global expansion and a pioneering approach to preemptive, action-based cybersecurity

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongDM , the Zero Trust privileged access company, today announced the closure of a $34 million Series C funding round led by Anchor Capital, with participation from new investors Capital One Ventures, Cisco Investments, Frontline Ventures, and Singtel Innov8, as well as existing investors including GV, Sequoia Capital, and True Ventures. This investment underscores StrongDM's commitment to reshaping enterprise security with its revolutionary Zero Trust privileged access management (PAM) solution . The Series C funding round brings StrongDM's total funding to $96 million.

Revolutionizing PAM

StrongDM introduces a next-generation PAM solution that shifts from traditional role- or attribute-based security models to one that emphasizes continuous, fine-grained, and context-aware policy enforcement. This approach scrutinizes each user action and context in real-time, enabling immediate blocking or additional verification for activities that pose security risks. By focusing on preemptive measures rather than reactive responses, StrongDM aims to halt breaches as they are attempted, setting a new standard in cybersecurity.

Global Expansion and Innovation

With the new funds, StrongDM will expand its operations into the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, addressing the growing demand for modern security solutions. The company is also establishing an engineering center of excellence in Poland, bringing its innovations closer to global customers.

A Word from Leadership

Tim Prendergast, chief executive officer of StrongDM, emphasizes the transformative nature of its Zero Trust PAM solution: "Our Zero Trust approach extends beyond initial access, offering continuous protection throughout the entire session. This isn't just about reducing identification times; it's about preventing breaches before they even happen. We're setting new standards that legacy access management providers have failed to achieve over the past decade."

Enhancing Enterprise Operations

StrongDM's solution integrates security directly into operational workflows, enhancing agility and productivity without sacrificing protection. Amol Kabe, chief product officer of StrongDM, said: "StrongDM provides a way for users to create and apply policies that govern authorization in real time, which simplifies the process of proving regulatory compliance. By integrating comprehensive audit trails, we ensure that every action is recorded with precision. This provides unprecedented oversight and enforcement of security policies, creating an environment that is simple, agile, and secure."

Kabe adds, "StrongDM can also trigger policy-based MFA or administrator-defined workflows natively or in Slack or ServiceNow to implement multi-party authorization for risky actions."

Upcoming Features

In the coming months, StrongDM will roll out advanced policy-based control features that further enhance security for critical infrastructure. These include micro-authorizations and contextual enforcement capabilities designed to meet the specific needs of CISOs and security teams.

About StrongDM

StrongDM is at the forefront of cybersecurity, specializing in Zero Trust Privileged Access Management (PAM). Our innovative solutions focus on continuous, policy-based controls that leverage actions and context to enhance enterprise security. StrongDM's technology scrutinizes each interaction in real time, preventing breaches before they occur and ensuring secure, frustration-free access across all platforms.

Supported by leading investors, including GV, Sequoia Capital, True Ventures, and Anchor Capital, StrongDM operates across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, dedicated to setting new standards in cybersecurity and providing top-tier protection for today's digital enterprises.

For more information, visit the StrongDM website .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402887/StrongDM_logo3000_cmyk_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402888/Tim_Prendergast___CEO___StrongDM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strongdm-secures-34-million-series-c-funding-to-expand-into-europe-and-asia-and-establish-zero-trust-pam-for-enterprise-security-302133665.html