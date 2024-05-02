Global aviation services provider ASL Aviation Holdings, and Reliable Robotics Corporation, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced that ASL has placed a deposit-backed order for 30 units of the Reliable autonomous flight system for the Cessna 208B Caravan. The deal secures early delivery slots and enables ASL to be a leader in the adoption of safety and efficiency enhancing automation. ASL and Reliable have been working together since 2022 to bring advanced automation and remote piloting into ASL's operations and have a shared goal of expanding the program to include additional aircraft types in the next 12 months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502712217/en/

ASL Aviation Holdings makes advance order with Reliable Robotics to automate 30 Cessna 208B Caravans (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are constantly developing and upgrading our capabilities to match and anticipate our customers' requirements. Automating the Caravan with Reliable's technology will enable ASL to deliver safe and reliable air cargo transport services at a lower operating cost to our express freight, postal and e-commerce retailer customers," said ASL Aviation Holdings Director, Hugh Flynn.

ASL Aviation Holdings is a world leader in wet-lease airline operations for major express freight, postal and e-commerce companies. The ASL group consists of eight airlines based in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, operating over 160 aircraft. Reliable Robotics is an original member of ASL's CargoVision forum of next-generation companies involved in pioneering new aviation and propulsion technologies.

"ASL and Reliable will work together to deliver automated air cargo services for the largest global buyers of air cargo capacity, in turn providing more goods to more people in more places. This will start with the Cessna C208B Caravan, and then we intend to bring advanced automation to a range of aircraft to meet industry needs," said Myles Goeller, Chief Business Officer at Reliable Robotics.

The Reliable autonomous flight system fully automates an aircraft through all phases of operation including taxi, takeoff and landing, enabling it to be operated by a remote pilot in a ground control station. Reliable's system is aircraft agnostic and utilizes multiple layers of redundancy and advanced navigation technology to improve safety and achieve the levels of integrity and reliability necessary for uncrewed flight. The system will help prevent controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) and loss of control in flight (LOC-I), which account for the majority of fatal aviation accidents. In November 2023, Reliable Robotics remotely operated a Cessna 208B Caravan with no one on board, marking aviation history. Industry-leading certification progress includes FAA acceptance of Reliable's certification plan in June 2023, and all requirements for the advanced aircraft navigation and autopilot systems agreed upon in February 2024.

About Reliable Robotics

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring safe, certified automation systems to commercial aviation. The company's system enables remote operation of any aircraft type. Reliable's vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co.

Connect on LinkedIn YouTube Twitter

Reliable Robotics Corporation and its respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the company. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About ASL Aviation Holdings

ASL Aviation Holdings, a global aviation services company with eight airlines based in Europe, South Africa, Asia and Australia is a world leader in ACMI airline operations and both scheduled and charter cargo and passenger services. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ASL's airlines include ASL Airlines Ireland, ASL Airlines Belgium, ASL Airlines France and ASL Airlines United Kingdom in Europe. Since April 2023 the group also includes ASL Airlines Australia, formerly known as Pionair. ASL also has an associate low-cost passenger airline, FlySafair, in South Africa and joint venture cargo airlines K-Mile Asia in Thailand and Quikjet Airlines in India.

ASL Aviation Holdings airlines operate cargo services for the world's leading express parcel integrators and eCommerce retailers. Group airlines also operate scheduled and charter cargo and services under its own airline brands on domestic, international, and intercontinental routes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Africa. ASL has a global team of 3,000 people of 51 nationalities. The Group has a fleet of 160 aircraft that includes 9 aircraft types ranging from the turbo-prop ATR 72 to the Boeing 747.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502712217/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Reliable Robotics

Natasha Alimchandani

nalim@reliable.co

310.428.6414

ASL Aviation Holdings

Andrew Kelly

akelly@aslaviationholdings.com

+353 85 711 7711

Saoirse Claffey

sclaffey@aslaviationholdings.com

+353 87 947 6558