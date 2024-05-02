WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) reported first quarter income from continuing operations of $100.9 million compared to $83.8 million, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to $0.49 from $0.41. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.52 compared to $0.43. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total operating revenues declined to $1.21 billion from $1.43 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.33 billion in revenue.
The company affirmed guidance for 2024.
