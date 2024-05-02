Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - ANB Canada Inc. (the "Corporation") reports that it has not filed its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the filing deadline of April 29, 2024.

The Corporation has experienced minor delays in completing its year-end audit, stemming from the Corporation's management being tied up in dispute negotiations with the Corporation's logistics provider concerning its billing practices to the Corporation. Management has therefore been unable to provide its auditors, RSM Canada LLP, with all of the necessary information on a timely basis to complete the audit. The Corporation is working diligently and cooperating with its auditors and expects that the Annual Filings will be filed no later than the week of May 27, 2024.

The applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities may issue a general cease trade order against the Corporation for failure to file the Annual Filings by the prescribed original filing deadline.

About the Business

The Corporation offers turnkey over-the-counter ("OTC") sales and distribution services to manufacturers in the Canadian Food, Drug and Mass marketplace. The Corporation not only markets, sells, warehouses and distributes consumer OTC brands, but also helps manufacturers in a number of other areas including navigating Canadian regulatory guidelines.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Alick Fernandes, CFO

1-647-956-6415

Email: afernandes@anbcanada.com

Notice on forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, including without limitation, statements regarding the finalization and filing of the Annual Filings. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known an unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, including risks affecting the Corporation, economic factors and the equity markets generally. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

