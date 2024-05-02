

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies staged a rebound after the Fed's widely expected pause and hints of rate hikes being unlikely. Overall crypto market capitalization increased to $2.19 trillion, from $2.15 trillion a day earlier.



The Fed on Wednesday held rates steady at the 5.25% to 5.5% range. It also acknowledged the lack of further progress toward the Committee's 2% inflation objective in the recent months. The pace of quantitative tightening has also been reduced beginning June 1.



With the Fed becoming more and more data dependent in the pursuit of monetary policy, market focus has shifted to the monthly jobs data due on Friday. The American economy is expected to have added 243 thousand jobs in April, versus 303 thousand in March. Given the Fed's dual mandate of achieving maximum employment and price stability, weaknesses in the labor market are perceived as improving the headroom available to the Fed to soften the restrictive interest rate environment.



The Fed's guidance soothed market sentiment and mildly renewed rate cut expectations. Expectations of a rate cut in June increased to 14.5 percent, from 9.3 percent a day earlier. Likewise, the probability of a rate cut in July increased to 32.2 percent, from 28.1 percent a day earlier. Rate cut probability for the September review increased to 58 percent, from 54 percent a day earlier and for the November review to 69 percent, from 66.7 percent, a day earlier. Expectations of a rate cut in December edged up to 82.4 percent, from 81.7 percent a day earlier.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $58,408.21 recording overnight gains of 1.7 percent, weekly losses of 7.6 percent and year-to-date gains of 38 percent. Bitcoin traded between $59,389.88 and $56,592.30 in the past 24 hours.



Data released by Farside Investors showed a heavy net outflow of $563.7 million from Bitcoin Spot ETF products on Wednesday, versus $161.6 million on Tuesday.



Ethereum also added 2.8 percent overnight to trade at $2,969.78. Ether has shed 4.6 percent in the past week but has added 30 percent in 2024. Ethereum traded between $3,012.04 and $2,863.62 in the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin dominates 52.7 percent of the overall crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for 16.3 percent of the market.



With a market capitalization of $159.7 billion, stablecoins account for 7.3 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 1.6 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $558.58, around 19 percent below the all-time high. BNB is the highest-ranking crypto trade with gains over the 30-day horizon.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped 10.8 percent overnight. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency is trading at $136.41 which is 48 percent below the all-time high. 7th ranked XRP gained 4 percent overnight, limiting weekly losses to 0.40 percent and year-to-date losses to 16.4 percent.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 4.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.1307.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) added 1.1 percent overnight but is grappling with weekly losses of more than 8 percent.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) also added 3.1 percent overnight but has erased close to 24 percent in 2024.



32nd ranked Pepe (PEPE) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 21 percent. 49th ranked Arweave (AR) followed with gains of more than 20 percent. 57th ranked Bonk (BONK), 62nd ranked Wormhole (W) and 40th ranked dogwifhat (WIF), all rallied more than 15 percent in the past 24 hours. The brilliant rally by PEPE, BONK and WIF helped meme category cryptocurrencies to record a surge of close to 8 percent in market capitalization.



29th ranked Cronos (CRO) is the only cryptocurrency among the top 100 to record overnight losses of more than a percent. CRO has slipped 1.2 percent overnight.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken