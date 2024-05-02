Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02
[02.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,727,896.00
|USD
|0
|73,031,952.91
|6.8077
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,541,522.00
|EUR
|0
|20,533,369.76
|5.7979
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|115,553.00
|GBP
|0
|1,056,917.86
|9.1466
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,163,934.48
|7.8611