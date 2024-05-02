Federica Pietrogrande Joins The Brattle Group as Principal, Specializing in Restructuring, Insolvency, and Alternative Investment Disputes

LONDON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Federica Pietrogrande to the firm as a Principal in the firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice. Ms. Pietrogrande brings over two decades of global experience in restructuring, insolvency, and special situations.

"With her wealth of global experience and her proven expertise in navigating complex business and financial transactions and restructuring and insolvency matters, Federica will be a tremendous asset to Brattle's clients," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal. "We are thrilled to have her on board as we expand our international securities capabilities to continue developing a cohesive, collaborative network of insolvency experts."

Having worked with major financial institutions, large private investors, and corporations as a principal investor and as a legal advisor, Ms. Pietrogrande brings a unique interdisciplinary perspective to Brattle. She has managed complex restructuring and insolvency cases and litigations and orchestrated complex transactions across Europe and globally. She also has expert witness experience in US litigations.

"Recent legal developments have significantly increased the demand for independent experts in restructuring and insolvency cases in the UK and Europe," said Ms. Pietrogrande. "I'm thrilled to join Brattle and to continue expanding its broader securities team, including the Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice, into Europe alongside my esteemed colleagues."

Prior to joining Brattle, Ms. Pietrogrande was Managing Director of International Strategy and Capital at a global distressed investment, restructuring, and valuation firm. She previously was the Head of Restructuring & Insolvency at the Italian office of an international law firm.

To learn more about Ms. Pietrogrande, please see her full bio at https://www.brattle.com/experts/federica-pietrogrande/.

