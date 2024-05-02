Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
02.05.24
16:25 Uhr
70,16 Euro
+0,58
+0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,0270,1219:21
70,0270,1019:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2024 | 18:10
122 Leser



KBC Groep: Dividend Announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 2 May 2024 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 2 May 2024 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 4.15 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023. Further to the payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 15 November 2023, the gross final dividend will be 3.15 euros per dividend entitled share (2.205 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

  • Ex-coupon date: 13 May 2024
  • Record date: 14 May 2024
  • Pay date: 15 May 2024

Attachment

  • 20240502-dividend-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/451b2aff-47a0-48d1-bd93-f2466c130961)

