PR Newswire
02.05.2024 | 15:25
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), May 2, 2024, Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") was formed in 2020 to serve small and mid-size businesses in the Triad. Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented "In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank had a net loss of $101,000, which was a $700,000 improvement over the previous quarter. The Bank had several continuing positive trends as capital levels remained strong and loan balances increased $25 million, or 7%, and loan yields increased 28 basis points during the quarter to 6.06%. The broadening of deposit relationships continued as the number of operating accounts increased by 7% with 49 new business operating accounts. On March 31, 2024, the Bank had no reportable past due loans and no nonperforming assets. For the quarter, the Bank processed $1.4 billion of transactions and total capital levels remained strong at $59 million, or 12.2% of total risk weighted assets. The core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, improved marginally to a loss of $435,000 from a loss of $478,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The events of 2023 were difficult for the banking industry and especially so for our rapidly growing young bank. The rapid rise of interest rates leading into 2023 resulted in opportunities for some Bank customers to invest money in non-financial institution instruments, such as US Treasury and municipal securities. The Bank's loan growth outpaced the core customer deposit growth, and as a result, the Bank supported loan growth last year with wholesale funding. The higher costs of these funding sources had a dramatic negative impact on the Bank's net interest income and profitability.

In April 2024, the Bank's management and the Board together established a plan to accelerate the Bank's path to profitability, while preserving the Bank's commitment to its vision and mission to provide superior customer service to commercial and industrial customers throughout the Triad. As part of this plan, we will heighten our focus upon generating core deposits and on making the types of loans that offer significant core deposit relationships, right sizing our structure, and decreasing our operating expenses. We are eliminating several personnel positions and reducing administrative expenses. We anticipate that our focus on reducing operating expenses will have the combined effect of eliminating $2.0 million of annualized operating expense, which will in the long-term lead to a stronger bank, better placed to meet the needs of its communities. The expense reduction initiative will be fully implemented during the second quarter and will result in one-time expense of approximately $100,000."

Income Statement Comparison

The Bank's net loss totaled $101,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $800,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, were a loss of $435,000 for the first quarter compared to a loss of $478,000 for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, some real estate construction loans, which carry a higher loss reserve rate, were completed and moved to permanent loans. As a result, the Bank recorded a reduction in the allowance for credit losses by a credit to the provision for credit losses of $334,000.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits and other sources of funding. Net interest income increased $47,000 to $2.64 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $2.59 million for the prior quarter. The Bank's net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 increased one basis point to 2.10% compared to the previous quarter. While the yield on earning assets increased in the first quarter of 2024 over the fourth quarter of 2023, the decline in core deposits and the increase in higher cost wholesale funding resulted in the net interest margin remaining fairly stable.

Interest income increased $284,000, or 4%, to $6.71 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $6.43 million in the linked quarter. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in loans, which increased $25.1 million during the quarter to $359.2 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.06% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 5.78% in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, the weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.34% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 4.19% in the fourth quarter of 2023 due primarily to the increase of wholesale funding.

Noninterest expense was virtually unchanged at $3.38 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $3.37 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.21 million for the first quarter of 2024, which was a decrease of $67,000, or 3%, over the fourth quarter of 2023 and was primarily due to reductions in accruals. The Bank had 61 employees at the end of March 2024 compared to 62 at the end of 2023. Other operating expenses increased $74,000 for the first quarter of 2024 over the previous quarter due principally to an increase in regulatory assessments.

Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $16.0 million to $527.2 million at March 31, 2024 from $511.2 million at December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, loans increased $25.1 million and deposits increased $17.1 million. Total core customer deposits decreased $7.1 million during the first quarter of 2024 while there was an increase of $24.2 million in wholesale funding (brokered deposits).

Shareholders' equity declined $640,000 during the first quarter of 2024 to $37.0 million primarily due to the $785,000 increase in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") loss to $18.1 million. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at March 31, 2024:

Capital and Capital Ratios







Quarter Ended






3/31/2024






Amount


Ratio

Actual








(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 59,133


12.22 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 55,059


11.38 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 55,059


10.37 %









Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 48,000


10.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 39,000


8.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 27,000


5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's loans increased $25.1 million, or 7%, to $359.2 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $334.1 million at December 31, 2023 and increased $58.2 million, or 19%, from $301.0 million at March 31, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $128.1 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $487.3 million at March 31, 2024. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of March 31, 2024, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification




Quarter Ended


Percentage of

Loan Category


3/31/2024


Loan Portfolio

Other Construction & Land Development


$ 48,228,671



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate


126,596,765



Total Commercial Real Estate


174,825,436


48 %






Owner-occupied Real Estate


91,842,898



C&I


90,293,646



Total C&I


182,136,544


51 %






Other Revolving Loans


2,237,514


1 %






Total


$ 359,199,494



Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank had no reportable past due loans or nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

The allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2024 was $3.7 million, or 1.03% of outstanding loans. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $392,000, or 0.31% of the unfunded commitments at March 31, 2024.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.52 at March 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $8.61 at March 31, 2024.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.6 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At March 31, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $18.1 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The fixed versus floating rate mix of the Bank's assets and liabilities has resulted in a substantial portion of the liabilities reflecting increases in market rates whereas its loans are repricing more slowly. If current deposit and market rates remain stable, we expect the repricing of our loan portfolio over the next several quarters will gradually improve the Bank's net interest margin.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank






















Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



$ Change


% Change
















Assets














Cash & Due from Banks



$ 30,489,026


$ 33,610,971



$ (3,121,945)


-9 %


Securities





131,199,978


137,537,443



(6,337,465)


-5 %


Federal Funds Sold




-


-



-


0 %
















Loans





359,199,494


334,142,073



25,057,421


7 %


Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")


(3,681,954)


(3,729,925)



47,971


1 %


Loans, Net




355,517,540


330,412,148



25,105,392


8 %
















Other Assets




9,943,701


9,591,119



352,582


4 %


Total Assets




$ 527,150,245


$ 511,151,681



$ 15,998,564


3 %
















Liabilities













Demand Deposits




$ 102,564,892


$ 99,389,815



$ 3,175,077


3 %


ICS Reciprocal - Checking



11,390,196


14,204,733



(2,814,537)


-20 %


Commercial Operating Accounts


113,955,088


113,594,548



360,540


0 %
















Interest-bearing NOW



21,532,867


22,518,830



(985,963)


-4 %
















Core MMA & Savings



102,969,388


85,891,021



17,078,367


20 %


ICS Reciprocal - MMA



42,157,824


76,963,368



(34,805,544)


-45 %


Total MMA & Savings



145,127,212


162,854,389



(17,727,177)


-11 %
















Core Time Deposits




21,153,172


11,019,913



10,133,259


92 %


CDARS - Reciprocal




11,701,169


10,601,322



1,099,847


10 %


Brokered CDs




164,119,991


139,859,453



24,260,538


17 %


Total Time Deposits




196,974,332


161,480,688



35,493,644


22 %
















Total Deposits




477,589,499


460,448,455



17,141,044


4 %


Other Borrowings




9,000,000


9,000,000



-


0 %


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-



-


0 %


ACL on Unfunded Commitments



392,328


678,444



(286,116)


-42 %


Other Liabilities




3,205,767


3,422,078



(216,311)


-6 %


Total Liabilities




490,187,594


473,548,977



16,638,617


4 %
















Shareholders' Equity












Common Stock




66,938,869


66,692,747



246,122


0 %


Accumulated Deficit




(11,880,398)


(11,779,488)



(100,910)


-1 %


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(18,095,820)


(17,310,555)



(785,265)


-5 %


Total Shareholders' Equity



36,962,651


37,602,704



(640,053)


-2 %
















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 527,150,245


$ 511,151,681



$ 15,998,564


3 %
















Shares Outstanding




6,695,121


6,695,121



0


0 %


Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.52


$ 5.62



$ (0.09)


-2 %















Triad Business Bank

























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended













March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



$ Change


% Change


Interest Income














Interest & Fees on Loans




$ 5,253,323


$ 4,853,516



$ 399,807


8 %


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,090,009


1,170,658



(80,649)


-7 %


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


283,289


322,412



(39,123)


-12 %


Other Interest Income




87,369


83,452



3,917


5 %


Total Interest Income




6,713,990


6,430,038



283,952


4 %

















Interest Expense














Interest on Checking Deposits




218,511


233,811



(15,300)


-7 %


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,430,372


1,484,151



(53,779)


-4 %


Interest on Time Deposits




2,161,020


1,829,874



331,146


18 %


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


-



-


0 %


Interest on Borrowings




200,034


223,442



(23,408)


-10 %


Other Interest Expense




66,637


67,927



(1,290)


-2 %


Total Interest Expense




4,076,574


3,839,205



237,369


6 %


Net Interest Income





2,637,416


2,590,833



46,583


2 %



Provision for Credit Losses



(334,087)


322,715



(656,802)


-204 %


Net Interest Income After Provision for CL


2,971,503


2,268,118



703,385


31 %

















Total Noninterest Income




283,910


294,628



(10,718)


-4 %

















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



20,309


6,300



14,009


222 %

















Noninterest Expense













Salaries & Benefits





2,210,023


2,276,590



(66,567)


-3 %


Premises & Equipment




136,442


137,398



(956)


-1 %


Total Other Noninterest Expense



1,030,167


955,551



74,616


8 %


Total Noninterest Expense




3,376,632


3,369,539



7,093


0 %


















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

(100,910)


(800,493)



699,583


87 %



Income Tax




-


-



-


0 %



Net Income (Loss)




$ (100,910)


$ (800,493)



$ 699,583


87 %

















Net Income (Loss) per Share














Basic





$ (0.02)


$ (0.12)



$ 0.10


87 %



Diluted





$ (0.02)


$ (0.12)



$ 0.10


87 %


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic





6,695,121


6,694,694



427


0 %



Diluted





6,695,121


6,694,694



427


0 %

















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Loss




$ (434,997)


$ (477,778)



$ 42,781


9 %
















Triad Business Bank
































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended










3/31/2024






12/31/2023










































Interest






Interest










Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/






Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

















Yield on Average Loans



$ 348,932,123


$ 5,253,323


6.055 %


333,128,084


4,853,516


5.780 %

















Yield on Average Investment Securities


$ 133,568,374


$ 1,090,009


3.282 %


$ 134,652,018


$ 1,170,658


3.449 %

















Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets

$ 504,440,542


$ 6,713,990


5.353 %


$ 492,038,846


$ 6,430,038


5.185 %

















Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$ 377,862,470


$ 4,076,574


4.339 %


$ 363,885,127


$ 3,839,205


4.186 %

















Net Interest Margin















Interest Income






$ 6,713,990






$ 6,430,038



Interest Expense






4,076,574






3,839,205



Average Earnings Assets



$ 504,440,542






$ 492,038,846





Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,637,416


2.103 %




$ 2,590,833


2.089 %

















Loan to Asset Ratio















Loan Balance




$ 359,199,494






$ 334,142,073





Total Assets




527,150,245




68.140 %


511,151,681




65.370 %

















Leverage Ratio















Tier 1 Capital




$ 55,058,471






$ 54,913,259





Average Total Assets



530,957,281




10.370 %


521,794,894




10.524 %

















Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$ 128,089,831






$ 135,959,421





Standby Letters of Credit



186,252






186,252





































Triad Business Bank























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023

















Assets















Cash & Due from Banks



$ 30,489,026


$ 33,610,971


$ 28,774,582


$ 52,211,693


$ 41,939,297


Securities





131,199,978


137,537,443


135,448,032


139,889,880


136,775,960


Federal Funds Sold




-


-


-


-


-

















Loans





359,199,494


334,142,073


328,954,619


316,210,980


300,970,336


Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")


(3,681,954)


(3,729,925)


(3,738,836)


(3,509,593)


(3,354,606)


Loans, Net




355,517,540


330,412,148


325,215,783


312,701,387


297,615,730

















Other Assets




9,943,701


9,591,119


8,845,602


8,296,216


8,598,657


Total Assets




$ 527,150,245


$ 511,151,681


$ 498,283,999


$ 513,099,176


$ 484,929,644

















Liabilities














Demand Deposits




$ 102,564,892


$ 99,389,815


$ 101,103,791


$ 104,796,822


$ 106,109,354


ICS Reciprocal - Checking



11,390,196


14,204,733


11,241,300


29,689,563


26,977,867


Commercial Operating Accounts


113,955,088


113,594,548


112,345,091


134,486,385


133,087,221

















Interest-bearing NOW



21,532,867


22,518,830


20,914,221


19,885,942


5,468,207

















Core MMA & Savings



102,969,388


85,891,021


95,161,537


95,250,866


169,575,165


ICS Reciprocal - MMA



42,157,824


76,963,368


73,887,703


78,325,692


20,430,098


Total MMA & Savings



145,127,212


162,854,389


169,049,240


173,576,558


190,005,263

















Core Time Deposits




21,153,172


11,019,913


10,598,293


9,541,015


7,421,530


CDARS - Reciprocal




11,701,169


10,601,322


9,555,900


10,343,801


5,746,927


Brokered CDs




164,119,991


139,859,453


129,584,145


120,201,839


87,165,000


Total Time Deposits




196,974,332


161,480,688


149,738,338


140,086,655


100,333,457

















Total Deposits




477,589,499


460,448,455


452,046,890


468,035,540


428,894,148


Other Borrowings




9,000,000


9,000,000


9,000,000


5,000,000


15,000,000


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


-


-


-


ACL on Unfunded Commitments



392,328


678,444


647,068


620,519


700,980


Other Liabilities




3,205,767


3,422,078


2,750,602


2,803,124


2,435,003


Total Liabilities




490,187,594


473,548,977


464,444,560


476,459,183


447,030,131

















Shareholders' Equity













Common Stock




66,938,869


66,692,747


66,448,450


66,206,484


66,037,467


Accumulated Deficit




(11,880,398)


(11,779,488)


(10,978,995)


(10,320,428)


(9,884,175)


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(18,095,820)


(17,310,555)


(21,630,016)


(19,246,063)


(18,253,779)


Total Shareholders' Equity



36,962,651


37,602,704


33,839,439


36,639,993


37,899,513

















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 527,150,245


$ 511,151,681


$ 498,283,999


$ 513,099,176


$ 484,929,644

















Shares Outstanding




6,695,121


6,695,121


6,693,965


6,693,965


6,602,984


Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.52


$ 5.62


$ 5.06


$ 5.47


$ 5.74
















Triad Business Bank


























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended








March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


Interest Income















Interest & Fees on Loans




$ 5,253,323


$ 4,853,516


$ 4,547,570


$ 4,156,500


$ 3,535,845


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,090,009


1,170,658


1,171,364


1,090,464


1,011,613


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


283,289


322,412


405,520


391,371


308,571


Other Interest Income




87,369


83,452


82,167


76,387


60,029


Total Interest Income




6,713,990


6,430,038


6,206,621


5,714,722


4,916,058


















Interest Expense















Interest on Checking Deposits




218,511


233,811


217,879


184,372


93,294


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,430,372


1,484,151


1,508,522


1,329,486


1,342,045


Interest on Time Deposits




2,161,020


1,829,874


1,608,518


1,228,575


591,865


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


-


170


-


Interest on Borrowings




200,034


223,442


161,457


187,215


180,360


Other Interest Expense




66,637


67,927


67,359


62,970


54,519


Total Interest Expense




4,076,574


3,839,205


3,563,735


2,992,788


2,262,083


Net Interest Income





2,637,416


2,590,833


2,642,886


2,721,934


2,653,975



Provision for Credit Losses



(334,087)


322,715


255,792


74,526


2,262,148


Net Interest Income After Provision for CL


2,971,503


2,268,118


2,387,094


2,647,408


391,827


















Total Noninterest Income




283,910


294,628


185,914


163,673


193,706


















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



20,309


6,300


(2,800)


4,200


27,300


















Noninterest Expense














Salaries & Benefits





2,210,023


2,276,590


2,155,982


2,110,577


2,061,734


Premises & Equipment




136,442


137,398


125,426


135,379


135,654


Total Other Noninterest Expense



1,030,167


955,551


947,367


1,005,578


839,972


Total Noninterest Expense




3,376,632


3,369,539


3,228,775


3,251,534


3,037,360



















Loss Before Income Tax



(100,910)


(800,493)


(658,567)


(436,253)


(2,424,527)



Income Tax




-


-


-


-


-



Net Loss





$ (100,910)


$ (800,493)


$ (658,567)


$ (436,253)


$ (2,424,527)


















Net Loss per Share
















Basic





$ (0.02)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.10)


$ (0.07)


$ (0.37)



Diluted





$ (0.02)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.10)


$ (0.07)


$ (0.37)


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding














Basic





6,695,121


6,694,694


6,693,965


6,622,596


6,602,984



Diluted





6,695,121


6,694,694


6,693,965


6,622,596


6,602,984


















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Loss




$ (434,997)


$ (477,778)


$ (402,775)


$ (361,727)


$ (162,379)

















Triad Business Bank
















































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)


















































Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended






3/31/2024


12/31/2023


9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023






























Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Actual
























(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 59,133


12.22 %


$ 59,322


12.70 %


$ 59,855


12.89 %


$ 60,017


13.41 %


$ 60,210


14.03 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 55,059


11.38 %


$ 54,913


11.76 %


$ 55,469


11.94 %


$ 55,886


12.48 %


$ 56,154


13.09 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 55,059


10.37 %


$ 54,913


10.52 %


$ 55,469


10.76 %


$ 55,886


11.11 %


$ 56,154


11.73 %

















































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





















Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





















(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 48,000


10.00 %


$ 47,000


10.00 %


$ 46,000


10.00 %


$ 45,000


10.00 %


$ 43,000


10.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 39,000


8.00 %


$ 37,000


8.00 %


$ 37,000


8.00 %


$ 36,000


8.00 %


$ 34,000


8.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 27,000


5.00 %


$ 26,000


5.00 %


$ 26,000


5.00 %


$ 25,000


5.00 %


$ 24,000


5.00 %









































































Triad Business Bank
























Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)























Tangible Book Value


























Actual
3/31/2024


Non-GAAP
3/31/2024



Total Shareholders' Equity






$ 36,962,651


$ 36,962,651



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-


2,560,959



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-


18,095,820



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity





$ 36,962,651


$ 57,619,430





























Shares Outstanding






6,695,121


6,695,121



Tangible Book Value per Share





$ 5.52


$ 8.61





























Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value





$ 3.09
















During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable

evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation

allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at March 31, 2024 had

there been no valuation allowance at that date.






















Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value

will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other

comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



















Pre-provision Loss
































Qtr Ended
3/31/2024


Qtr Ended
12/31/2023



Loss Before Income Tax






$ (100,910)


$ (800,493)



Provision for Credit Losses






(334,087)


322,715



Pre-provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$ (434,997)


$ (477,778)
















The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.


























SOURCE Triad Business Bank

