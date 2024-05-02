Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), May 2, 2024, Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Overview
Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") was formed in 2020 to serve small and mid-size businesses in the Triad. Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented "In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank had a net loss of $101,000, which was a $700,000 improvement over the previous quarter. The Bank had several continuing positive trends as capital levels remained strong and loan balances increased $25 million, or 7%, and loan yields increased 28 basis points during the quarter to 6.06%. The broadening of deposit relationships continued as the number of operating accounts increased by 7% with 49 new business operating accounts. On March 31, 2024, the Bank had no reportable past due loans and no nonperforming assets. For the quarter, the Bank processed $1.4 billion of transactions and total capital levels remained strong at $59 million, or 12.2% of total risk weighted assets. The core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, improved marginally to a loss of $435,000 from a loss of $478,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
The events of 2023 were difficult for the banking industry and especially so for our rapidly growing young bank. The rapid rise of interest rates leading into 2023 resulted in opportunities for some Bank customers to invest money in non-financial institution instruments, such as US Treasury and municipal securities. The Bank's loan growth outpaced the core customer deposit growth, and as a result, the Bank supported loan growth last year with wholesale funding. The higher costs of these funding sources had a dramatic negative impact on the Bank's net interest income and profitability.
In April 2024, the Bank's management and the Board together established a plan to accelerate the Bank's path to profitability, while preserving the Bank's commitment to its vision and mission to provide superior customer service to commercial and industrial customers throughout the Triad. As part of this plan, we will heighten our focus upon generating core deposits and on making the types of loans that offer significant core deposit relationships, right sizing our structure, and decreasing our operating expenses. We are eliminating several personnel positions and reducing administrative expenses. We anticipate that our focus on reducing operating expenses will have the combined effect of eliminating $2.0 million of annualized operating expense, which will in the long-term lead to a stronger bank, better placed to meet the needs of its communities. The expense reduction initiative will be fully implemented during the second quarter and will result in one-time expense of approximately $100,000."
Income Statement Comparison
The Bank's net loss totaled $101,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $800,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, were a loss of $435,000 for the first quarter compared to a loss of $478,000 for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, some real estate construction loans, which carry a higher loss reserve rate, were completed and moved to permanent loans. As a result, the Bank recorded a reduction in the allowance for credit losses by a credit to the provision for credit losses of $334,000.
The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits and other sources of funding. Net interest income increased $47,000 to $2.64 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $2.59 million for the prior quarter. The Bank's net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 increased one basis point to 2.10% compared to the previous quarter. While the yield on earning assets increased in the first quarter of 2024 over the fourth quarter of 2023, the decline in core deposits and the increase in higher cost wholesale funding resulted in the net interest margin remaining fairly stable.
Interest income increased $284,000, or 4%, to $6.71 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $6.43 million in the linked quarter. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in loans, which increased $25.1 million during the quarter to $359.2 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.06% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 5.78% in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, the weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.34% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 4.19% in the fourth quarter of 2023 due primarily to the increase of wholesale funding.
Noninterest expense was virtually unchanged at $3.38 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $3.37 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.21 million for the first quarter of 2024, which was a decrease of $67,000, or 3%, over the fourth quarter of 2023 and was primarily due to reductions in accruals. The Bank had 61 employees at the end of March 2024 compared to 62 at the end of 2023. Other operating expenses increased $74,000 for the first quarter of 2024 over the previous quarter due principally to an increase in regulatory assessments.
Balance Sheet Comparison
Total assets increased $16.0 million to $527.2 million at March 31, 2024 from $511.2 million at December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, loans increased $25.1 million and deposits increased $17.1 million. Total core customer deposits decreased $7.1 million during the first quarter of 2024 while there was an increase of $24.2 million in wholesale funding (brokered deposits).
Shareholders' equity declined $640,000 during the first quarter of 2024 to $37.0 million primarily due to the $785,000 increase in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") loss to $18.1 million. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.
Regulatory Capital
Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.
The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at March 31, 2024:
Capital and Capital Ratios
Quarter Ended
3/31/2024
Amount
Ratio
Actual
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 59,133
12.22 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 55,059
11.38 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 55,059
10.37 %
Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 48,000
10.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 39,000
8.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 27,000
5.00 %
Loans
The Bank's loans increased $25.1 million, or 7%, to $359.2 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $334.1 million at December 31, 2023 and increased $58.2 million, or 19%, from $301.0 million at March 31, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $128.1 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $487.3 million at March 31, 2024. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of March 31, 2024, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:
Loan Diversification
Quarter Ended
Percentage of
Loan Category
3/31/2024
Loan Portfolio
Other Construction & Land Development
$ 48,228,671
Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate
126,596,765
Total Commercial Real Estate
174,825,436
48 %
Owner-occupied Real Estate
91,842,898
C&I
90,293,646
Total C&I
182,136,544
51 %
Other Revolving Loans
2,237,514
1 %
Total
$ 359,199,494
Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses
The Bank had no reportable past due loans or nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.
The allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2024 was $3.7 million, or 1.03% of outstanding loans. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $392,000, or 0.31% of the unfunded commitments at March 31, 2024.
Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)
The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.52 at March 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $8.61 at March 31, 2024.
The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.6 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.
The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At March 31, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $18.1 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.
Outlook
The fixed versus floating rate mix of the Bank's assets and liabilities has resulted in a substantial portion of the liabilities reflecting increases in market rates whereas its loans are repricing more slowly. If current deposit and market rates remain stable, we expect the repricing of our loan portfolio over the next several quarters will gradually improve the Bank's net interest margin.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Forward Looking Language
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash & Due from Banks
$ 30,489,026
$ 33,610,971
$ (3,121,945)
-9 %
Securities
131,199,978
137,537,443
(6,337,465)
-5 %
Federal Funds Sold
-
-
-
0 %
Loans
359,199,494
334,142,073
25,057,421
7 %
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
(3,681,954)
(3,729,925)
47,971
1 %
Loans, Net
355,517,540
330,412,148
25,105,392
8 %
Other Assets
9,943,701
9,591,119
352,582
4 %
Total Assets
$ 527,150,245
$ 511,151,681
$ 15,998,564
3 %
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$ 102,564,892
$ 99,389,815
$ 3,175,077
3 %
ICS Reciprocal - Checking
11,390,196
14,204,733
(2,814,537)
-20 %
Commercial Operating Accounts
113,955,088
113,594,548
360,540
0 %
Interest-bearing NOW
21,532,867
22,518,830
(985,963)
-4 %
Core MMA & Savings
102,969,388
85,891,021
17,078,367
20 %
ICS Reciprocal - MMA
42,157,824
76,963,368
(34,805,544)
-45 %
Total MMA & Savings
145,127,212
162,854,389
(17,727,177)
-11 %
Core Time Deposits
21,153,172
11,019,913
10,133,259
92 %
CDARS - Reciprocal
11,701,169
10,601,322
1,099,847
10 %
Brokered CDs
164,119,991
139,859,453
24,260,538
17 %
Total Time Deposits
196,974,332
161,480,688
35,493,644
22 %
Total Deposits
477,589,499
460,448,455
17,141,044
4 %
Other Borrowings
9,000,000
9,000,000
-
0 %
Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
0 %
ACL on Unfunded Commitments
392,328
678,444
(286,116)
-42 %
Other Liabilities
3,205,767
3,422,078
(216,311)
-6 %
Total Liabilities
490,187,594
473,548,977
16,638,617
4 %
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
66,938,869
66,692,747
246,122
0 %
Accumulated Deficit
(11,880,398)
(11,779,488)
(100,910)
-1 %
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(18,095,820)
(17,310,555)
(785,265)
-5 %
Total Shareholders' Equity
36,962,651
37,602,704
(640,053)
-2 %
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 527,150,245
$ 511,151,681
$ 15,998,564
3 %
Shares Outstanding
6,695,121
6,695,121
0
0 %
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.52
$ 5.62
$ (0.09)
-2 %
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (Unaudited)
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on Loans
$ 5,253,323
$ 4,853,516
$ 399,807
8 %
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
1,090,009
1,170,658
(80,649)
-7 %
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
283,289
322,412
(39,123)
-12 %
Other Interest Income
87,369
83,452
3,917
5 %
Total Interest Income
6,713,990
6,430,038
283,952
4 %
Interest Expense
Interest on Checking Deposits
218,511
233,811
(15,300)
-7 %
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
1,430,372
1,484,151
(53,779)
-4 %
Interest on Time Deposits
2,161,020
1,829,874
331,146
18 %
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
0 %
Interest on Borrowings
200,034
223,442
(23,408)
-10 %
Other Interest Expense
66,637
67,927
(1,290)
-2 %
Total Interest Expense
4,076,574
3,839,205
237,369
6 %
Net Interest Income
2,637,416
2,590,833
46,583
2 %
Provision for Credit Losses
(334,087)
322,715
(656,802)
-204 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for CL
2,971,503
2,268,118
703,385
31 %
Total Noninterest Income
283,910
294,628
(10,718)
-4 %
Total Gain (Loss) on Securities
20,309
6,300
14,009
222 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
2,210,023
2,276,590
(66,567)
-3 %
Premises & Equipment
136,442
137,398
(956)
-1 %
Total Other Noninterest Expense
1,030,167
955,551
74,616
8 %
Total Noninterest Expense
3,376,632
3,369,539
7,093
0 %
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
(100,910)
(800,493)
699,583
87 %
Income Tax
-
-
-
0 %
Net Income (Loss)
$ (100,910)
$ (800,493)
$ 699,583
87 %
Net Income (Loss) per Share
Basic
$ (0.02)
$ (0.12)
$ 0.10
87 %
Diluted
$ (0.02)
$ (0.12)
$ 0.10
87 %
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
6,695,121
6,694,694
427
0 %
Diluted
6,695,121
6,694,694
427
0 %
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Loss
$ (434,997)
$ (477,778)
$ 42,781
9 %
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield on Average Loans
$ 348,932,123
$ 5,253,323
6.055 %
333,128,084
4,853,516
5.780 %
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$ 133,568,374
$ 1,090,009
3.282 %
$ 134,652,018
$ 1,170,658
3.449 %
Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets
$ 504,440,542
$ 6,713,990
5.353 %
$ 492,038,846
$ 6,430,038
5.185 %
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
$ 377,862,470
$ 4,076,574
4.339 %
$ 363,885,127
$ 3,839,205
4.186 %
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$ 6,713,990
$ 6,430,038
Interest Expense
4,076,574
3,839,205
Average Earnings Assets
$ 504,440,542
$ 492,038,846
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
$ 2,637,416
2.103 %
$ 2,590,833
2.089 %
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$ 359,199,494
$ 334,142,073
Total Assets
527,150,245
68.140 %
511,151,681
65.370 %
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$ 55,058,471
$ 54,913,259
Average Total Assets
530,957,281
10.370 %
521,794,894
10.524 %
Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit
$ 128,089,831
$ 135,959,421
Standby Letters of Credit
186,252
186,252
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Assets
Cash & Due from Banks
$ 30,489,026
$ 33,610,971
$ 28,774,582
$ 52,211,693
$ 41,939,297
Securities
131,199,978
137,537,443
135,448,032
139,889,880
136,775,960
Federal Funds Sold
-
-
-
-
-
Loans
359,199,494
334,142,073
328,954,619
316,210,980
300,970,336
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
(3,681,954)
(3,729,925)
(3,738,836)
(3,509,593)
(3,354,606)
Loans, Net
355,517,540
330,412,148
325,215,783
312,701,387
297,615,730
Other Assets
9,943,701
9,591,119
8,845,602
8,296,216
8,598,657
Total Assets
$ 527,150,245
$ 511,151,681
$ 498,283,999
$ 513,099,176
$ 484,929,644
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$ 102,564,892
$ 99,389,815
$ 101,103,791
$ 104,796,822
$ 106,109,354
ICS Reciprocal - Checking
11,390,196
14,204,733
11,241,300
29,689,563
26,977,867
Commercial Operating Accounts
113,955,088
113,594,548
112,345,091
134,486,385
133,087,221
Interest-bearing NOW
21,532,867
22,518,830
20,914,221
19,885,942
5,468,207
Core MMA & Savings
102,969,388
85,891,021
95,161,537
95,250,866
169,575,165
ICS Reciprocal - MMA
42,157,824
76,963,368
73,887,703
78,325,692
20,430,098
Total MMA & Savings
145,127,212
162,854,389
169,049,240
173,576,558
190,005,263
Core Time Deposits
21,153,172
11,019,913
10,598,293
9,541,015
7,421,530
CDARS - Reciprocal
11,701,169
10,601,322
9,555,900
10,343,801
5,746,927
Brokered CDs
164,119,991
139,859,453
129,584,145
120,201,839
87,165,000
Total Time Deposits
196,974,332
161,480,688
149,738,338
140,086,655
100,333,457
Total Deposits
477,589,499
460,448,455
452,046,890
468,035,540
428,894,148
Other Borrowings
9,000,000
9,000,000
9,000,000
5,000,000
15,000,000
Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
ACL on Unfunded Commitments
392,328
678,444
647,068
620,519
700,980
Other Liabilities
3,205,767
3,422,078
2,750,602
2,803,124
2,435,003
Total Liabilities
490,187,594
473,548,977
464,444,560
476,459,183
447,030,131
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
66,938,869
66,692,747
66,448,450
66,206,484
66,037,467
Accumulated Deficit
(11,880,398)
(11,779,488)
(10,978,995)
(10,320,428)
(9,884,175)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(18,095,820)
(17,310,555)
(21,630,016)
(19,246,063)
(18,253,779)
Total Shareholders' Equity
36,962,651
37,602,704
33,839,439
36,639,993
37,899,513
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 527,150,245
$ 511,151,681
$ 498,283,999
$ 513,099,176
$ 484,929,644
Shares Outstanding
6,695,121
6,695,121
6,693,965
6,693,965
6,602,984
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.52
$ 5.62
$ 5.06
$ 5.47
$ 5.74
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (Unaudited)
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on Loans
$ 5,253,323
$ 4,853,516
$ 4,547,570
$ 4,156,500
$ 3,535,845
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
1,090,009
1,170,658
1,171,364
1,090,464
1,011,613
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
283,289
322,412
405,520
391,371
308,571
Other Interest Income
87,369
83,452
82,167
76,387
60,029
Total Interest Income
6,713,990
6,430,038
6,206,621
5,714,722
4,916,058
Interest Expense
Interest on Checking Deposits
218,511
233,811
217,879
184,372
93,294
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
1,430,372
1,484,151
1,508,522
1,329,486
1,342,045
Interest on Time Deposits
2,161,020
1,829,874
1,608,518
1,228,575
591,865
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
170
-
Interest on Borrowings
200,034
223,442
161,457
187,215
180,360
Other Interest Expense
66,637
67,927
67,359
62,970
54,519
Total Interest Expense
4,076,574
3,839,205
3,563,735
2,992,788
2,262,083
Net Interest Income
2,637,416
2,590,833
2,642,886
2,721,934
2,653,975
Provision for Credit Losses
(334,087)
322,715
255,792
74,526
2,262,148
Net Interest Income After Provision for CL
2,971,503
2,268,118
2,387,094
2,647,408
391,827
Total Noninterest Income
283,910
294,628
185,914
163,673
193,706
Total Gain (Loss) on Securities
20,309
6,300
(2,800)
4,200
27,300
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
2,210,023
2,276,590
2,155,982
2,110,577
2,061,734
Premises & Equipment
136,442
137,398
125,426
135,379
135,654
Total Other Noninterest Expense
1,030,167
955,551
947,367
1,005,578
839,972
Total Noninterest Expense
3,376,632
3,369,539
3,228,775
3,251,534
3,037,360
Loss Before Income Tax
(100,910)
(800,493)
(658,567)
(436,253)
(2,424,527)
Income Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Net Loss
$ (100,910)
$ (800,493)
$ (658,567)
$ (436,253)
$ (2,424,527)
Net Loss per Share
Basic
$ (0.02)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.37)
Diluted
$ (0.02)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.37)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
6,695,121
6,694,694
6,693,965
6,622,596
6,602,984
Diluted
6,695,121
6,694,694
6,693,965
6,622,596
6,602,984
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Loss
$ (434,997)
$ (477,778)
$ (402,775)
$ (361,727)
$ (162,379)
Triad Business Bank
Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Actual
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 59,133
12.22 %
$ 59,322
12.70 %
$ 59,855
12.89 %
$ 60,017
13.41 %
$ 60,210
14.03 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 55,059
11.38 %
$ 54,913
11.76 %
$ 55,469
11.94 %
$ 55,886
12.48 %
$ 56,154
13.09 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 55,059
10.37 %
$ 54,913
10.52 %
$ 55,469
10.76 %
$ 55,886
11.11 %
$ 56,154
11.73 %
Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 48,000
10.00 %
$ 47,000
10.00 %
$ 46,000
10.00 %
$ 45,000
10.00 %
$ 43,000
10.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 39,000
8.00 %
$ 37,000
8.00 %
$ 37,000
8.00 %
$ 36,000
8.00 %
$ 34,000
8.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 27,000
5.00 %
$ 26,000
5.00 %
$ 26,000
5.00 %
$ 25,000
5.00 %
$ 24,000
5.00 %
Triad Business Bank
Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value
Actual
Non-GAAP
Total Shareholders' Equity
$ 36,962,651
$ 36,962,651
Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance
-
2,560,959
Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
-
18,095,820
Adjusted Shareholders' Equity
$ 36,962,651
$ 57,619,430
Shares Outstanding
6,695,121
6,695,121
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.52
$ 8.61
Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value
$ 3.09
During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable
evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation
allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at March 31, 2024 had
there been no valuation allowance at that date.
Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value
will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other
comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.
Pre-provision Loss
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Loss Before Income Tax
$ (100,910)
$ (800,493)
Provision for Credit Losses
(334,087)
322,715
Pre-provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
$ (434,997)
$ (477,778)
The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.
SOURCE Triad Business Bank