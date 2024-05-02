Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
WKN: A116CH | ISIN: GB00BLP5YB54 | Ticker-Symbol: AY3
02.05.2024 | 18:46
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica to Present First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8

May 2, 2024 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) announced today that it will release its financial results for the year 2024 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The information will be published on Atlantica's website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 8:00 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will also hold meetings with investors on May 14, 2024, at the Citi 2024 Global Energy and Utilities Conference in Boston, on May 22, 2024, at the EIC 2024 Investor Conference in Florida, and on May 23, 2024, at the NBF 2024 Annual Canadian Clean Energy Conference in London.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1-646-787-9445 (US), +44 (0) 20-3936-2999 (UK) or +1-613-699-6539 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 335240 for all phone numbers. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 15 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas and heat, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465

Attachment

  • Atlantica to Present Q1 2024 Financial Results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ed7986b-a488-458c-a8cc-c826d2fefebd)

