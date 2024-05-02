

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The pound fell to 1.2471 against the greenback and 191.88 against the yen, off its early highs of 1.2544 and 195.75, respectively.



The pound weakened to an 8-day low of 1.1383 against the franc and a 3-day low of 0.8565 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.1493 and 0.8546, respectively.



The pound may face support around 1.21 against the greenback, 182.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.



