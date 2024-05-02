

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against some of major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The euro touched 0.9745 against the franc, its lowest level since April 23.



Against the yen, the euro reached as low as 164.32.



The euro touched 1.6340 against the aussie, 1.8007 against the kiwi and 1.4641 against the loonie, setting 2-day lows.



The euro is seen finding support around 0.95 against the franc, 159.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the aussie, 1.75 against the kiwi and 1.44 against the loonie.



