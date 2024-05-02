Rymedi Announces Strategic Partnership to Improve Patient Experience and Advance Patient Registry Supported by Web3 and DeSci

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Rymedi?and?Precision Genetics, two leading pioneers in healthcare technology solutions, proudly announce their strategic partnership aimed at transforming health outcomes and efficiencies through precision medicine. The collaboration will combine Precision Genetics' PrecisionOp, a personalized means to reduce adverse drug reactions and reliance on post-operative opioids for patients undergoing surgery, and Rymedi's block-chain enabled clinical trial and registry platform.

Rymedi's clinical trial and registry platform will support Precision Genetics' research study, Prospective Outcomes & Molecular Implementation Support Registry (PROMISRx), to track, analyze and find predictors of medication response for patients in a surgical setting.The registry study will provide genetic information that can be used to tailor drug regimens for patients to reduce risk and optimize recovery after surgery.

David Stefanich, CEO and Founder of Rymedi, and Chair, SCBio Board of Directors, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "This partnership represents our commitment to bring Web3 and DeSci solutions to the global clinical trial and data management market."

Rymedi manages its operation with three distinct Avalanche subnets. From deployment to management and scaling, the entire infrastructure of Rymedi is managed by Rymedi's internal development team and Zeeve - an ISO, SOC 2 Typell and GDPR compliant BlaaS platform, ensuring enterprise-grade security, performance, and reliability.

About Rymedi

Founded in 2018?as a software as a service (SAAS) company, Rymedi enables life science organizations to improve human health. Rymedi's blockchain enabledpatient and population health data management software supports clinical trials and patient registries, clinical diagnostic and toxicology testing devices, clinical lab integrations, and the secure and compliant storage of healthcare data. For more information, please visit www.rymedi.com or our MassBioEdge program link at www.massbio.org/massbio-edge/.

ABOUT Zeeve

Founded in 2021, Zeeve is an ISO 27001, SOC2 Type 2, and GDPR-compliant Blockchain infrastructure as a service platform. Zeeve provides enterprise-grade web3 infrastructure, including full nodes and staking infrastructure for 40+ Blockchain protocols. Zeeve's robust and reliable Web3 infrastructure platform has won the trust of thousands of Web3 startups and investors across geographies. With 27,000+ developers, 40+ large enterprises, and 6000+ nodes, Zeeve is the preferred developer and staking infrastructure provider for all the popular Blockchain protocols. Contact Zeeve by emailing success@zeeeve.io or visiting www.zeeve.io.

